ARCADIA — Ashley for the Arts fans now know all of the headliners making their way to Arcadia this year for the annual festival. A couple of side stage acts were also recently announced.
A country trio and pop band will round out the list of headliners taking the main stage at Memorial Park this summer. In addition, two more bands will take the side stage.
Country trio Restless Road will kick off the festival as the headliner on Thursday, Aug. 10.
Made up of three different but complementary voices, Zach Beeken, Colton Pack and Garrett Nichols, the band has been honing their craft, nurturing their songwriting skills, and perfecting their signature harmonies the last few years. Their music has accumulated over 160 million cumulative career streams, and they have a following of over 3.5 million on their social media platforms.
The trio released their self-titled debut EP in 2020, as well as a string of singles including “Bar Friends,” “Sundown Somewhere,” and “Growing Old With You.” Restless Road also spent the better part of last year on tour on their own, and in support of big names in country music like Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, Chase Rice, Granger Smith and Chris Lane.
Restless Road will perform at 8 p.m. on the first night of Ashley for the Arts.
Pop/Rock group WALK THE MOON joins the lineup of Saturday headlining performers. They are scheduled to take the stage at 5 p.m.
WALK THE MOON is made up of Nicholas Petricca (singer/keyboardist), Eli Maiman (guitarist) and Sean Waugaman (drummer). The band rose to fame in 2015 when their single took the charts by storm. “Shut Up and Dance,” became a multi-platinum global hit that peaked at No. 1 on the Alternative, Hot AC and AC charts, went to No. 2 at Top 40 radio, No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and broke the record for consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart.
The band’s global success awarded them two Billboard Music Awards as well as nominations for an MTV Music Video Award for Best Rock Video, American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Duo Or Group, New Artist of the Year, and Favorite Alternative Rock Artist and iHeartRadio Music Award for Best Duo/Group of the Year, Song of the Year, and Alternative Rock Song of the Year for “Shut Up and Dance.”
WALK THE MOON joins an already star-studded lineup for Saturday which includes Raelynn, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and OneRepublic.
It was also announced that Boogie and the Yo-Yoz and Johnny Holm Band will play the side stage over the weekend. Boogie and the Yo-Yoz will perform at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 while Johnny Holm Band will take the stage at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
In addition to the musical entertainment, Ashley for the Arts attendees can also enjoy fireworks, an art and craft fair, family fun activities, food vendors and more.
3-day general admission tickets to the festival taking place Aug. 10-12 at Arcadia’s Memorial Park are currently on sale for $35 plus fees. For more information visit ashleyforthearts.com.