Ashley for the Arts is scheduled for Aug, 10-12 at Arcadia's Memorial Park. Tickets are available at ashleyforthearts.com.

 Contributed photo

ARCADIA — Ashley for the Arts fans now know all of the headliners making their way to Arcadia this year for the annual festival. A couple of side stage acts were also recently announced.

A country trio and pop band will round out the list of headliners taking the main stage at Memorial Park this summer. In addition, two more bands will take the side stage.