ARCADIA — Local music fans, particularly country music fans, can look forward to two more stars hitting the stage this summer at Ashley for the Arts. Jake Owen and RaeLynn are both slated to perform at the annual music festival.
Owen is returning to Cadott after performing at Fest in 2018. Since the release of his debut album in 2006, he has released five others and produced chart-topping singles such as “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Anywhere With You” and “The One That Got Away.”
He was named Top New Male Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music in 2008 and won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2012 American Country Awards.
His latest album was released in 2019 and the singles, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” “Down to the Honkytonk,” “Homemade” and “Made For You,” were very successful on country radio, landing a number eight spot on the Billboard Country album chart.
Own recently released a new single called “Boots Miss Yours,” with an addictive pace and repeat-ready chorus. It is available to listen to now.
Owen will perform on the main stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 after Trace Adkins and before headliner REO Speedwagon.
RaeLynn will also make a stop in Arcadia.
Two-time ACM New Female Vocalist nominee RaeLynn continues to carve her unique lane in Country music with her gift for storytelling through songwriting, accented by a one-of-a-kind, electric personality.
She released multiple new songs in 2022 including “I Love My Hometown,” “If God Took Days Off” and “Raisin’ Me A Country Girl,” which will only add to her nearly 855 million total career streams.
She recently joined Kane Brown’s Blessed & Free Tour and has previously shared the stage with Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton.
RaeLynn also made her acting debut in Hallmark Channel’s “A Nashville Christmas Carol.”
She will kick off main stage performances at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.12.
In addition to the musical entertainment, attendees can also enjoy fireworks, an art and craft fair, family fun activities, food vendors and more.
3-day general admission tickets to the festival taking place Aug. 10-12 at Arcadia’s Memorial Park are currently on sale for $35 plus fees. For more information visit ashleyforthearts.com.