5bda32fc9e4c4.image.jpg

Jake Owen performs in Eau Claire in 2016.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

ARCADIA — Local music fans, particularly country music fans, can look forward to two more stars hitting the stage this summer at Ashley for the Arts. Jake Owen and RaeLynn are both slated to perform at the annual music festival.

Owen is returning to Cadott after performing at Fest in 2018. Since the release of his debut album in 2006, he has released five others and produced chart-topping singles such as “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Anywhere With You” and “The One That Got Away.”