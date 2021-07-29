"Take the Stage!" is a talent show intended to provide local performers with an opportunity to perform on the Heyde Center for the Arts' stage and show their community what they can do. Performers will be chosen by a selection committee based on the following criteria: performance quality, stage presence/personality, originality, and audience engagement potential.
Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center, says in a news release that community member Deborah Lang suggested a talent show as a way to showcase talent in the area.
"Many performers may not have developed a full program, but would love to have the chance to perform as part of a bigger event," Johnson says in the release.
The committee will strive to have a balance of acts within five categories: music, dance, spoken word, comedy and other variety performance. There will be 13 to 15 acts total, with each act being no longer than three minutes in length.
Decisions will be announced the week of Aug. 23-29.
Performers must be available during the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3 to participate in onstage rehearsals (separate appointments will be made for rehearsals). Final dress rehearsal will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
For more information, contact Forrest Cleven-Peterson at the Heyde Center at 715-726-9000 or email events@cvca.net.