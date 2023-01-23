New Auburn native author Michael Perry is adding another title to his collection of writings.
His latest book, “Forty Acres Deep” became available on Thursday and he celebrated by hosting a book launch event in Eau Claire where he was joined by S. Carey and Ben Lester for a night of prose and music.
“Forty Acres Deep” is a novella, meaning longer than a short story, but shorter than a novel, that tells about a farmer’s attempt to save the remains of his land and make sense of a world he no longer recognizes while pitilessly calling himself into account after the death of his wife and child.
“It’s pretty dark,” Perry admitted in front of a packed audience at his book launch on Thursday at The Local Store. “It references some very difficult subjects.” Due to the serious themes, Perry shared the manuscript with farmers and members of the agricultural mental health movement before committing to publish it.
According to Perry’s website, while the book is filled with grim humor, the story is also left open to hope.
The idea for “Forty Acres Deep,” which Perry published himself, came during an intense winter a couple of years ago. Perry was working to save his two pole sheds from collapsing under a huge amount of snow.
“I remember fighting back and forth with a torpedo heater trying to melt snow because you couldn’t even shovel it off, and just becoming angry and sweaty and desperate,” Perry said. Then he stopped and realized they were just two barns full of junk.
“But, what if my livelihood was in that pole barn? That was kind of the seed of this book,” he said.
Perry worked on the bulk of this book during the pandemic, when he would sit in a room by himself and write. This book made him nervous, not knowing how people were going to take it, but it is a story that he felt needed to be told.
“There’s really no good guys or bad guys, there’s just life in this book,” he said.
During the writing process, Perry took inspiration in another Eau Claire artist’s work. He listened to S. Carey’s latest album, “Break Me Open” a lot and found it to be very fitting to the story, so it’s only right that he and fellow musician Ben Lester provided the music at the book launch, performing four songs.
“Sean’s music has always been evocative and atmospheric for me,” Perry said. “It definitely appealed to me in writing this book.”
In particular, the song “Break Me Open” was especially inspiring for Perry.
“I wish I could say it was fictional, but it’s to me my most intimate and personal record I have put out,” Carey said.
Perry said the imagery of “Break Me Open” reminded him of the winter, but also the lyrics were a little of what he was trying to convey.
“A song like ‘Break Me Open’ is very personal and where someone is just looking into the void of themselves” he said. “It (the music) was just atmospherically evocative of what I was trying to accomplish.”
“Forty Acres Deep” is now available for purchase on Amazon or from Perry’s website sneezingcow.com. Learn more about Carey and his music at scarey.org. The album “Break Me Open” is also available to stream on all major music platforms.