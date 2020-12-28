EAU CLAIRE -- Janet Kurtz will give a virtual talk on her book "Northern Shores -- Southern Borders: Revelations of a Bilingual Life" via zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The program is presented by the Chippewa Valley Museum.
Kurtz first learned Spanish in Eau Claire’s schools as the child of a teacher and a preacher. Learn how her early interest in developing fluency in a second language became a life-long quest in bridging cultures.
To register for the program go to tinyurl.com/y4cd3z7v.
For more information contact the museum at 715-834-7871 or cvmuseum.com.