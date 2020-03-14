CHIPPEWA FALLS — “Climbing in the 70s: From Devils Lake to El Capitan,” a presentation by author Dan Woll, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
Woll is an author and retired educator. His writing is often informed by rock climbing experiences in the 1970s, including early ascents of El Capitan’s 3,300-foot Salathe Wall route. His climbing career also included adventures in the Wind Rivers Range, Rocky Mountains, the California Pinnacles, the Needles of South Dakota and Devil’s Tower.
Woll is the co-author with Walter Rhein of the new thriller “Paperclip.” His earlier works include “Further,” “North of Highway 8” and “Death on Cache Lake.”
Woll’s newspaper and magazine credits include Pioneer Press, Wisconsin State Journal, Madison Capital Times, Madison Isthmus, Leader-Telegram, Silent Sports and Velonews.
One of his works was chosen by the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild for inclusion in the 2019 Barstow and Grand anthology, and his memoir of teaching in the inner city was published recently in Kappan magazine.
The program is free, and no registration is required. For more information call 715-723-1146 or go to chippewafallslibrary.org.