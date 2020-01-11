CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Author Chuck Nagle will discuss his books "They Built It and They Came" and "Meandering the Yellowstone Trail" from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W Central St.
Nagle grew up in the 1950s along the Yellowstone Trail on Lake Wissota, and he thrives on reminiscing.
"They Built It ..." describes our local transition from logging and saw mills to Lake Wissota vacation spot for travelers along the Yellowstone Trail. "Meandering" chronicles the author’s journey from Lake Wissota to Montana along the good and sometimes the not so good historic trail route.
No registration is required for the free program.
For more information 715-723-1146 or go to chippewafallslibrary.org.