CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Author Walter Rhein will present "Hiking the Inca Trail With Two Olympians" from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
The presentation details adventures from a 2011 expedition on the Inca trail in Peru’s Sacred Valley.
The trip was part of the scheduled training regimen of Olympic cross-country skiers Martin Koukal and Roberto Carcelen before the Sochi Olympics in 2014 in Russia. Carcelen is a two time Olympian and Peru’s first winter Olympian. Carcelen retired after the Sochi Olympics but has come out of retirement due to a recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Carcelen now has his sights set on Beijing, and will use his effort to qualify for his third Olympics as a means of generating support and funding for Parkinson’s research and awareness.
Koukal, from the Czech Republic, is a bronze medalist at the 2010 Vancouver games in the 4 x 10 km relay.
Rhein is the author of "Beyond Birkie Fever," a novel about the American Birkebeiner ski race first published by Rhemalda Press in 2011.
Rhein has been a featured speaker at Midwest Mountaineering, the Chippewa Valley Book Festival and the Fox Rivers Book Festival. The presentation is a humorous talk featuring photos from the epic journey.
Admission is free, and Rhein will be available for conversation and book sales after the presentation.
For more information call 715-723-1146 or go to chippewafallslibrary.org.