Elise Gregory, author of novel "The  Clayfields," will speak and sign books Wednesday evening at UW-Stout.

MENOMONIE — UW-Stout has a visiting writer coming this week. Elise Gregory, author of “The Clayfields,” is coming to campus on Wednesday to read and sign books.

Gregory received her master’s degree from Eastern Washington University. She has taught English, directed high school and community theater, and was a youth librarian.