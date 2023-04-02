MENOMONIE — UW-Stout has a visiting writer coming this week. Elise Gregory, author of “The Clayfields,” is coming to campus on Wednesday to read and sign books.
Gregory received her master’s degree from Eastern Washington University. She has taught English, directed high school and community theater, and was a youth librarian.
She is the author of two chapbooks of poetry and the co-editor of an anthology. She lives with her family and animals in western Wisconsin.
“The Clayfields,” Gregory's powerful debut, follows the lives of three women who are threaded together through the changing backdrops of farming communities in the 21st century. Where country churches are closing and old man bars are turning into wineries, an eclectic mix of characters must decide to evolve with new forces or leave their settler roots for new lives. It is a novel in stories.
The book is organized by the seasons, more specifically, by various “moon” chapters which cover two to three years in the characters’ lives. Each chapter is divided into smaller sub-chapters. The story comes from within stories of birth and death.
The event is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the EMC on the second floor of the UW-Stout library. The event is free and open to the public.