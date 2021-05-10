EAU CLAIRE -- Writer Phong Nguyen presents “Building Strong Connective Tissue: Beyond Plot, Character, Setting and Theme” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
The program is one of seven virtual craft talks that are part of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild's free Virtual Writers Retreat. The retreat programs are hosted by the Writers Guild and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
This craft talk will look at the connections between plot and character, between character and setting, and between setting and theme, etc., and strengthen the connective tissue between the various aspects of fiction.
Phong Nguyen is the author of three novels: "The Bronze Drum" (forthcoming from Grand Central Publishing, 2022), "Roundabout: An Improvisational Fiction" (Moon City Press, 2020), and "The Adventures of Joe Harper" (Outpost19, 2016, winner of the Prairie Heritage Book Award); and two short fiction collections: "Pages from the Textbook of Alternate History" (Mastodon Publishing, 2019) and "Memory Sickness and Other Stories" (Elixir Press, 2011).
Nguyen is the Miller Family Endowed Chair in Literature and Writing at the University of Missouri, where he teaches fiction writing.
To register, which is required, visit cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now.”