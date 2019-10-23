Backtrack, an award-winning a cappella vocal ensemble based in New York City, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St., E., Menomonie.
The five musicians showcase their singing and beatboxing skills at arts centers, corporate events, music festivals, schools and more. They cover genres from pop to Motown to classical as well as perform original compositions. Their repertoir includes Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left To Cry," The Jackson Five's "I Want You Back," Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" and Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."
Tickets cost $22 to $25 and are available at 715-235-0001 or mabeltainter.org.