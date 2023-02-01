EAU CLAIRE — A popular annual Eau Claire art event is back this weekend. The 13th annual Banbury Art Crawl is taking over Banbury Place, 930 Galloway St., tonight and Saturday to offer the community local art, crafts, food, music and more.

The Banbury Art Crawl is slated for 4-9 p.m. tonight, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.