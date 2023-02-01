EAU CLAIRE — A popular annual Eau Claire art event is back this weekend. The 13th annual Banbury Art Crawl is taking over Banbury Place, 930 Galloway St., tonight and Saturday to offer the community local art, crafts, food, music and more.
The Banbury Art Crawl is slated for 4-9 p.m. tonight, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
This is the first winter Art Crawl that has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic shut the event down for a couple of years. The previous Art Crawl was held in June as an indoor and outdoor event. This time around, the Art Crawl is back to a winter event and will be spread throughout the Banbury Place building with 100 shops and artists.
Attendees will find works from a variety of different artists and will be able to purchase items like paintings, pottery, furniture, jewelry, clothing, textiles, blown glass and more from juried fine art artists and regional craft vendors at the curated event.
In addition, food vendors will be on site to grab a bite including: Endure Rise & Conquer, Jay Ray’s Deli, Elder Valley Farm & Kitchen and Tessy’s Popcorn Delights.
Music will also be on tap featuring a full schedule of entertainment from local favorites. Here’s the full line up:
Tonight, building 13
4-6 p.m., The Cathy Reitz Trio
6-8 p.m., Davey Jones & Jen Hazen
8-9 p.m., Novemthree
DJ Mabis will provide music in building 10 tonight and Saturday.
Saturday, building 13
9-11 a.m., Paul Harvey Flute Guy
11-1 p.m., Davey Jones & Jen Hazen
1-2:30 p.m., The Garden Party
2:30-4 p.m., Nick Seeger Fiddling Fool
In addition, Swan Lake Ballet Studio will be doing multiple performances on Saturday in suite 122 of building 13. Showtimes include: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
There will also be “Magic the Gathering - Commander” open play tonight and Saturday at Undercity Games in suite 217 of building 13.
The event is free to attend, however there will be plenty of items for sale. For more information about the Art Crawl, visit banburyartcrawl.com.