EAU CLAIRE -- Maple Ridge Band will perform bluegrass and old-timey fiddle music from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn at the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive, in Carson Park.
Admission to the concert is free; attendees should bring their own seating.
This free concert series is made possible by WESTconsin Credit Union, Volume One and Chippewa Valley Family.
The "Listen Up! Folk Music in the Valley" exhibit will be viewable before and after all music events. Ramones Ice Cream Parlor will be open during all events in this series. In the event of inclement weather, music will move inside the museum.
For more information call 715-834-7871 or go to cvmuseum.com.