WAUSAU — Blues bands from west-central Wisconsin will play at the Big Bull Falls Blues Festival, set for Friday and Saturday on Fern Island in Wausau.
The Tommy Bentz Band will perform Friday in the beer tent stage between acts playing at 4-5 p.m., 6:30-7 p.m. and 8:30-9 p.m.
"Guitar" Luedtke and Blue Max will play at 1 p.m. on the main stage.
The event, billed as Wisconsin's longest running blues festival includes the following artists on the schedule:
Friday -- Reverend Raven, 5 p.m., Jay Stulo, 7 p.m.; and The Jimmys, 9 p.m.
Saturday -- Rick Estrin & the Night Cats, 3 p.m.; Carolyn Wonderland, 5 p.m.; Mike Zito & Big Blues Band, 7 p.m.; and Eric Gales, 9 p.m.
Here is the cost of advance tickets: two-day general admission, $55; Friday only general admission, $10; Saturday only general admission, $45. Day-of prices will be slightly higher.
For more information go to tinyurl.com/t67cwufp.
