Fourteen Chippewa Valley bands will join forces on Saturday, Feb. 15, for a benefit show at The Metro, 201 E. Lake St., in a communitywide effort to raise medical expense funds for local musician Bentley Harder.
Harder has been in intensive care in Rochester, Minn., since Thanksgiving after undergoing quintuple bypass surgery in Eau Claire following a severe heart attack. On life support and in a medically induced coma for over a month, Harder faces ongoing neurological challenges, and he’ll require long-term rehabilitative care once he is released from the hospital.
The BENefit for Bentley and Judy Harder will feature live music on two stages as well as a silent auction with items donated by Sprinter Studios, Infinity Beverages, Chip Magnet Salsa, Red Coal BBQ, Wilder Scratch Kitchen, Chilson Motors, Wish Bone Creations, Groome Transportation, Terri Muenzberg Jewelry, Manifest Music, and other area businesses and artists.
Here is music schedule, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m.:
1:10 p.m.: Sarah Ohr.
1:40 p.m.: Jenny & the Jets.
2:25 p.m.: Joe Thielen & Dan Zerr.
2:55 p.m.: The Dead Ringers.
3:45 p.m.: The Root Tappers.
4:30 p.m.: EllaMay Kay.
5:05 p.m.: Cathy Reitz Trio.
5:50 p.m.: Howard "Guitar" Luedtke & Blue Max.
6:40 p.m.: The Unlikely Event.
7:25 p.m.: The Rude Dudes.
8 p.m.: Chasing Mabel.
8:30 p.m.: Sparky & the Wipers.
9:20 p.m.: Stefan Geisinger.
10:15 p.m.: Mojo Lemon.
Performances by Tommy Bentz & Jay Stulo will also be featured.
The costs of Harder’s treatments and ongoing care are overwhelming, and rising daily. Harder has been an important part of the Eau Claire and regional music communities for decades. Many of the featured performers have worked with him over the years; all are donating their time and talent.
Information about Ben’s fight for life, and a link to a GoFundMe donation campaign, can be found at breathebentley.com