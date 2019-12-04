Productions from the 2019 Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival World Tour can be seen at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
This year’s screenings feature a different collection each evening of inspiring action, environmental and adventure films from the festival. The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. The 2019/2020 World Tour brings films from the 44th annual Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival.
Tickets cost $19 for adults, $10 for children 16 and under and $5 for UW-Eau Claire students and are available at pablocenter.org or by calling 715-832-ARTS (2787).
For more information go to the festival website: tinyurl.com/w23ceda.