ALMA -- The musical group Bardmageddon will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Castlerock Museum, 402 S. Second St.
Bardmageddon collects and revitalizes traditional Celtic tunes. Their music features violin, guitar, bodhran.
Tickets cost $8, and seating is limited.
The program will be in the museum theater accessible by stairs.
Castlerock Museum features authentic arms and armor worn and used by Romans, Dark Age Warriors, Vikings, Crusaders, and the “Renaissance Knight in Shining Armor.”
Contact the museum at 608-685-4231, castlerockmuseum.com or via email at info@castlerockmuseum.com for reservations.