The Bear Creek Band, an "extreme variety" band from the region, has three performances scheduled in the coming week.
Social distancing will be practiced at all of the dates, which are:
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Bear's Den, 206 Lake St., Pepin. Admission is free. Call 715-442-3451 for more information.
• 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Grill & Saloon, E5699 Highways CR and D, Menomonie. Free. Call 715-235-9927 for more information.
• Classic Country Jam Session hosted by the Bear Creek Boys, 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday outdoors on the deck at Northwoods Brew Pub, 508 West St., Osseo. Free.
All country pickers and singers invited to perform. Back line is provided; musicians are asked to bring their own ax. Call 715-597-1828 for more information.