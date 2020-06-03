The Bear Creek Band has two performances scheduled in the coming week:
• 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Lake Pepin Campground, Lake Pepin.
• 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Gilligan’s Tiki Bar, Chetek. Admission is free.
The group is described as an “extreme variety” band whose set list ranges from Lady Antebellum to Lady Gaga. The was voted as the runner-up in Volume One Magazine’s readers poll as Most Popular Cover Band for 2018 for the Chippewa Valley area and third place for 2019 for Most Popular Band, Most Popular Cover Band.