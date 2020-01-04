The Bee Gees tribute band Stayin' Alive will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
Stayin' Alive, from Canada, have not only appeared across the United States and Canada, but also in Russia and around the world in addition to performing on stage with the Marvin Hamlisch Orchestra in one of the last performances by Hamlisch before his sudden passing. Stayin' Alive also have been performing for 15 years at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
The show in Eau Claire will feature Stayin' Alive singing virtually all of the songs made popular by the Bee Gees, including “Jive Talkin’,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “To Love Somebody,” “Words,” “Tragedy,” and music from "Saturday Night Fever" and "Grease."
Stayin' Alive's production includes big-screen videos, photos and imagery.
Tickets, which cost from $34 to $44, are available at 715-832-ARTS (2787) or pablocenter.org.