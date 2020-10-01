RIVER FALLS — In earning a place at the International Blues Challenge earlier this year, blues singer-guitarist Tommy Bentz showed his onstage prowess. So it makes sense that he worked to bring his live sound into the studio for his new album.
“I think that the last few years of performing and touring have allowed me to step up my game even more so,” Bentz, of River Falls, said in a phone interview. “I’m trying to take things to the next level.”
The Tommy Bentz Band’s “1000 Reasons,” which officially comes out Nov. 1; percolates with Bentz’s by turns smooth and incendiary guitar playing, tuneful singing and thought-provoking lyrics. He’s supported throughout by the rock-solid rhythm section of drummer Alex Burgess and bassist Jason McLean.
On two of the songs Bentz is joined by drummer Andy Algire and bassist Nick Sullivan, who were part of the rock band Cartoon Water Bentz fronted before forming the blues trio. The two musicians live in Europe and perform with Bentz when he does shows over there.
“1000 Reasons,” produced by Bentz and Kyle Bonderson, is the band’s latest recording since 2018’s “Live at the Rush River Barn” and the first studio album since 2014’s “Friend or Faux.”
With the new recording, Bentz said, he wanted to re-create the band’s in-concert sound.
“With a lot of the tracks I’m still trying to give a strong live feel to represent that’s sort of who I am,” he said. “I don’t think I did a lot of extra overdubs. There’s obviously things that one does in the studio, but I felt like it was a little bit more in the moment.”
Bentz has the luxury of trying out different takes in Velvet Brick Studio, part of Brickhouse Music, the business he owns with his wife, Jen Burleigh-Bentz. But, he explained, “Oftentimes it’s that first two or three, where you are really in that moment, and sometimes that moment is either inspired or has some level of mojo, if you will.”
Bentz qualified for the Blues Challenge by entering the state competition, hosted by the Grafton-based Paramount Music Association. Kris Raymond, one of the organization’s founders and its president, talked about what Bentz brought to the competition and the new album.
“He’s a very, very talented guitar player, and very original,” Raymond said, explaining originality is one of the things judges look for. Others are talent, vocal talent, stage presence and blues content.
A lot to say
When it came to composing the songs, Bentz found himself in a productive frame of mind.
“I’ve been writing a lot lately, and I’m just trying to sort of ride that wave, if you will,” he said. He attributed the success, in part, to the discipline of regularly setting aside time — daily when he can — “just techniques or whatever to get yourself motivated or in the habit of not only jotting down ideas but recognizing there is something I should document, whatever that might be.”
Bentz’s sun porch on Sunday mornings tends to be an environment that yields results.
“Sunday morning has definitely been kind of one that, if I have that available that I’m taking advantage of trying to be creative,” he said.
Observing the world around him also serves as a starting point for song craft, and he has plenty to say about that throughout “1000 Reasons.” On the title track, for instance, he speaks directly to the bitter divisiveness that has infected contemporary society along with the coronavirus.
The tune starts with Bentz playing a rhythm part on his guitar before ripping into more impassioned wails.
The lyrics suggest an answer to all the rancor, including: “Why must we construct walls/can’t we reach across halls/we can do better.”
Chuckling, Bentz described the instrumental composition process as quick.
“That came almost immediately,” he said of the intro, “and the rest of it not long after that. That one just sort of fell out. Sometimes people say songs are just floating in the air, and you just pop them out. That one just fell into my lap, I guess.”
It’s also a song that he’s thinking of making a video for because it’s representative of the band’s blend of blues and rock, inspired by such bands as the Allman Brothers.
“I think (“1000 Reasons”) is a really good embodiment of the sound of the group because I feel that there’s jam band elements, it’s bluesy, it’s got sort of an early ‘70s vibe.”
Audiences have reacted enthusiastically to the title track, he said, sometimes getting out of their seats during the performance and talking to him about the words afterward.
Other songs on “1000 Reasons” look at the theme of unity from varied perspectives. Of “Same Things,” he said, “That’s kind of a deeper statement of how some people are looked down upon differently, whether it’s the color of their skin, their sexual orientation or anything like that.”
“Stand Tall,” to cite another example, calls out hate and division.
In general, “I think a lot of those lyrics came about the same time,” he said. “This is probably going to trickle into the next album too because you sort of work on things in a chunk.”
One of the stand-out tracks for Raymond is “Humble,” a piece that lyrically challenges listeners to be less blustery and features uptempo music and some vocal harmonies. The song exemplifies Bentz’s uniqueness and versatility, in her view.
“A guy like Tommy with his band, you can’t really pigeonhole him into one genre,” she said. “He fits in so many places.”
Raymond also appreciates that the album comes with a lyric sheet.
On two of the aforementioned songs, “Humble” and “Same Things,” as well as the closing instrumental “Sugar Drive,” Bentz flashes his accomplished slide guitar playing.
“It’s something that I’m sort of aware of because people do go, ‘Wow, he plays slide,’ because not a lot of people play slide,” he said.
On the other hand, “If I just played slide, obviously that could get mundane too as well, so I think it would be good to be proficient at both,” he said.
Playing out
Those who enjoy “1000 Reasons” will have several chances to hear The Tommy Bentz Band live at release shows, including from 2 to 5 Sunday at Rush River Brewing in River Falls. Dates in Stillwater, Minn., and Trempealeau also are coming up.
At those performance he’ll be drawing on his years of experience, including last January at the Blues Challenge.
“I would like to try it again,” he said of the event. “I’ve obviously learned some things that should be done differently and whatnot.”
In contrast to that pressure-packed situation, putting together a record or playing a regular club set allows Bentz and the band to “be a bit more relaxed in the time to show what we’re capable of.”
Bentz decided earlier this year that, with COVID-19 still not under control, he would stick to outdoor gigs. So when the cold weather hits, he expects to present more of the livestreamed performances he has done, such as the Sunday brunch series — those can be viewed on the band’s Facebook page.
He likes doing the livestream shows for health and safety considerations and because it allows him to connect with fans elsewhere in the U.S. and overseas.
In the performances he has done, he said, he’s been grateful for listeners who have enjoyed the music.
“I can tell they’re very very very very very very happy to see live music again, and when people have given tips, they’ve been very kind,” he said.
Whether he goes back to indoor performances when winter comes, he said, “that has to be a wait-and-see thing.”
But in the meantime, “1000 Reasons” gives fans a clear look at The Tommy Bentz Band’s live experience.