Folk music duo Lou and Peter Berryman will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
The concert is a benefit for the senior center. A silent auction of Wisconsin-made items begins at 6:30 p.m.
The duo are longtime Wisconsin favorites known for Peter's humorous lyrics and Lou's melodies as they play and sing their original songs about Wisconsin and life in general.
The Berrymans have been commissioned to write and record songs for the Wisconsin Historical Society, Wisconsin Public Television, the UW Foundation and other noncommercial entities. Performing together since the 1970s, they appeared on "A Prairie Home Companion," have toured the country and have released 20 albums of original music.
Tickets cost $18 in advance and $20 at the door and are available at the senior center and online at brownpapertickets.com. The entire cost of the tickets, purchase price of auction items and purchase price of refreshments will go to the senior center.