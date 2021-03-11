EAU CLAIRE — Steve Betchkal of Eau Claire has published his eighth book: “The Blessing of the Beasts” or “101 Apologus Nights.”
The fiction work (272 pages, Smarticus Publishing) features 11-year-old Cara, who is becoming a thinking, feeling human being, so she must learn how the world works, and why. And that kind of knowledge doesn’t come from playing video games or watching TV. Nor does it come from human beings.
In this modern take on “The Arabian Nights,” Cara is Scheherazade, and her summer nights serve as the setting for a collection of 27 diverse spirito-environmental fables that entertain and teach.
To purchase a copy of the book, contact Betchkal at stevebetchkal@gmail.com.