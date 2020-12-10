EAU CLAIRE — Chris Kroeze says he’s been performing in bars his “whole life,” which apparently is only a slight exaggeration.
“I started playing in the bars when I was 13 or 14 years old. I’ve been doing this a long time already,” the Barron-based musician said in a phone interview.
Looking back at his long itinerary in the time before COVID-19, it appears the well-traveled country-rock artist is still happy to sing his songs in all manner of places near and far. But he expressed humble appreciation that, since his runner-up finish in the 2018 season of NBC’s “The Voice,” he’s been able to take the stage in more elegant surroundings.
At the top of his list is Eau Claire’s Pablo Center at the Confluence, where he’ll present a livestreamed solo concert from the Jamf Theatre Friday, Dec. 18. This show will mark his fifth appearance at the gleaming arts center at the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers.
For his debut there in spring 2019, Kroeze sold-out back-to-back-to-back sold-out shows. He returned for two nights last December.
“I’d always see pictures and videos of things happening at venues like that ... the kind of a venue that kind of takes you back when you walk in, and always dreaming of getting to play those places,” he said. “And then I went on TV and I got all this exposure, and then I started playing all these big festivals and all this really cool stuff that I’d always wanted to do.” He chuckled. “And then the Pablo happened ...”
He added: “A venue like that has always been something I’d wanted to do, and that was the first one I got to do, and I think, hands down, it’s probably my favorite place I’ve ever played at. The room sounds so good, there’s such a good energy there, people are excited to be there. It’s fun, it’s new, and Eau Claire has turned into such a cool place again.”
Performing onstage is especially welcome given the COVID-imposed lockdown.
“This year we didn’t get any festivals,” he said. “Most of the stuff I’ve been doing right from my home, livestream stuff. It’s one of the very few (venues) I’ll set foot in this year.”
As much as he’ll miss his band, he added, “there’s something really fun and intimate about just sitting up there with an acoustic guitar as well.”
New and familiar tunes
His performance will include what anyone wants from holiday gifts: well-loved favorites and brand-new material.
“I’ll probably do a good handful of Christmas songs,” he said. “I’ve got a whole new record that I recorded in Nashville this year that I’m really excited about, so I’m going to have a whole bunch of new music, some of the stuff off the record last year (a self-titled album released last year). And I’ll probably pick just a small handful of my favorite covers to do. A lot more original music than in the past, but I think that’s good.”
One holiday song Kroeze has found a receptive audience for is “A Hallelujah Christmas,” a yuletide adaptation of the Leonard Cohen classic. The version Kroeze sings is by contemporary Christian artist Cloverton.
“My manager sent me that a couple years ago,” he said. “I really wanted to do a Christmas song but didn’t know exactly what to do. Everyone’s done all the big ones, and he sent me that and it was really powerful. I recorded just kind of a little at-home version and put that out, and it got a ton of attention. And so once I got to the point that I could afford to take it into a real studio and have it produced, get some good studio musicians on it and really do it right, that was a no-brainer.”
And the reaction: “It’s been a favorite for a lot of people. We get a lot of messages and a lot of comments about that song,” he said.
Warm reception
The response to the new album, “We All Sing Along,” suggests a bright future for the recording. Kroeze has been featured regularly over the past four months by Spotify on the streaming service’s hand selected Editorial Playlists. He’s also been on their “Next From Nashville” and “Fresh Finds: Country” playlists.
The single “Same Ole,” released in late September, has risen to No. 47 on Billboard’s Indicator chart, an impressive accomplishment for an independent artist based hundreds of miles from Nashville, Tenn. The single also has been played on local country stations WAXX (104.5-FM) and Hot Country B-95 (95.1-FM).
“The support we’ve gotten is kind of unbelievable,” Kroeze said. “It’s always a dream. I don’t care what level of musician you are, you always want to hear yourself on the radio. It’s a cool feeling.”
Leading up to making “We All Sing Along” last year, Kroeze spent a great deal of time in Nashville honing his songwriting craft. Two of his own songs appear on the album, and others come from quality work by others.
“I think the hardest thing as a musician and also a songwriter is really picking songs you think are best for the project and best in every aspect,” he said. “It’s a tough decision to make. I’ve got to take all this stuff that I wrote and put it in the same bucket as all these songs that we’re getting from other people and really shut the ego off and honestly pick the best songs, whether you wrote them or not.”
“Same Ole” proved to be “perfect” for him, with its upbeat tempo and lyrics of longing.
“The first time I heard ‘Same Ole’ it didn’t remind me of another specific song,” he said. “It took me back to a different time, if that makes any sense. I remember sitting on the school bus listening to an iPod, this would be 2003-2004, when Little Big Town and Lady Antebellum and Jason Aldean were all getting really well-known. And it just kind of reminded me of that era of music with a modern flair to it. It felt so familiar, I guess.”
First single “Summer Song,” which came out in June, radiates a good-time vibe, true to the title.
“When we recorded that song, all of us in the studio were like, ‘Man, I can’t wait to play this at a festival,” Kroeze said. “Just perfect, summertime, hanging out, sunny, 85-90 degrees, it’s hot, especially at a festival. Just seems like such a good singalong and maybe raise your drinks in the air or whatever, all that fun stuff.”
While that would be true for a listener in any ZIP code, it’s especially appreciated by those in this state.
“It’s an anthem about summer and all the fun things you get to do in summer and, as you know, in Wisconsin, northern Wisconsin more specifically, we don’t get too much of that time,” Kroeze said. “It’s pretty sacred. And so if I think back to my childhood, and I had a lot of good memories as a child, but a lot of them are in the summertime: camping, fishing, swimming, skiing behind a boat, tubing, it’s all of those things that we talk about in the song. I think if I put a highlight reel together of my life, of all my favorite memories, I think summertime’s going to take a lot of those.”
Words for a difficult time
Another pitched song, “Tie a Knot,” strikes a familiar chord amid the pandemic.
“I couldn’t think of a better song for this year,” he said. “The metaphor in it is if you’re at the end of a rope, tie a knot. You know, you’re hanging on for dear life, you don’t want to fall.”
Kroeze elaborated, expressing empathy for those who’ve been hit especially hard this year.
“It looks different for everybody right now,” he said. “There’s small businesses that, unfortunately, are probably not going to survive. I’ve got to believe, its super-sad to even think about it, there’s kids that won’t have presents under their trees this year. That stuff sucks. This song is about finding that strength to not give up and keep fighting — fighting in a good sense,” he added, saying good-naturedly he’s not promoting violence.
As tough as the year has been for musicians in particular, Kroeze pointed to positives in his own situation. “For me it’s finding the silver lining of, I’ve got time to be in the studio and write songs and work on other parts of my business that are maybe struggling when we’re touring, which is a lot of the video production, kind of hone that craft,” he said. “And I feel like I’ve been able to really gain a lot of traction in those areas and kind of figure out different ways to do things.”
Another silver lining shines even brighter.
“I’ve got two young kids at home (ages 3 and 11), and as a musician who’s hopefully going to be able to tour again soon, I’ll probably never get this time with my kids this much ever again. That’s been huge, and it’s been a ton of fun.”
He also was able to enjoy his love of cooking, went deer hunting, fished and spent a lot of time on a lake. But music calls as well.
“Right now I’m actually in my little studio at home right now, and I’m working on doing a couple more Christmas songs and I’m going to shoot some videos today and get those out in the next week. Put some happy music out there and keep interacting with people online, I guess, as much as you can. I hate to promote people staring at their phones any more than they already do, but ….”
Writing with a star
While touring remains out of the picture, Kroeze recently traveled to Nashville to work with country star Phil Vassar. During his career so far, Vassar has chalked up 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits of his own, and has written numerous big sellers for other artists including, Collin Raye, Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw and Jo Dee Messina.
“We wrote a song; I think that’s going to be really good,” Kroeze said. “We didn’t finish quite yet. We’re going to hop on FaceTime one of these days and finish up.”
They met while playing a festival in 2018. “We opened up for him, and got to meet him and sat and B.S.’d for a little bit. And then kind of just normal conversation, and then he gave me his phone number and told me to let him know if I’m ever in Nashville and want to write some songs. I wasn’t going to let an opportunity like that slide by.”
Kroeze acknowledges the difficulty of being a musician in a pandemic. “I kind of go back and forth,” he said. “Like anybody, you get frustrated and irritated when you have a show booked and then it cancels because you can’t have any shows yet, all that kind of stuff.”
He and his band continue to book performances, he said, “But they all have that dreaded word ‘tentative’ next to them, so we’re really hoping that we can get out there and do it. But there’s always the factor of we don’t know.”
While grateful for his experience on “The Voice,” Kroeze doesn’t watch that much of the competition these days. He sees clips occasionally, and this season he reached out to chat with a contestant from Wisconsin. But he’s never watched any of his own appearances.
“And that’s not any form of a high ground that I’m taking,” he said. “It’s just the God’s honest truth is that I’m terrified to see what I look like on TV.”
Large crowds of people in venues such as Pablo Center would be quick to reassure him.