Country group BlackHawk is joining the main stage lineup for next year's Country Jam USA.
The festival will take place Thursday, July 16, through Saturday, July 18, in the town of Union outside of Eau Claire.
BlackHawk will be bringing their harmonies and hit songs to Country Jam’s main stage Saturday, joining Luke Combs, Eli Young Band, Carly Pearce and Chris Kroeze.
Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.
BlackHawk’s 1993 self-titled Arista debut album launched with the smash single “Goodbye Says It All,” followed by the Top 5 hits "Every Once in a While," "I Sure Can Smell the Rain," "Down in Flames" and "That's Just About Right."
The album soon certified double-platinum, and the band received an Academy of Country Music nomination as Best New Vocal Group of the Year. BlackHawk followed up with the hit albums "Strong Enough," "Love & Gravity" and "Sky’s the Limit."
General admission, reserved seating and VIP tickets are available now. One-day general admission tickets start at $99, three-day general admission tickets are $129 and three-day student tickets are $119 but only for a limited time.
Next year will be the 31st Country Jam USA in the Chippewa Valley.
For tickets or more information go to countryjamwi.com or call 715-839-7500.