The livestreamed Blue Ox Music Festival: Live From the Pines will be presented from 1 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The event will feature many of the artists scheduled to perform during the live event Aug. 27 through 29 at Whispering Pines Campground outside of Eau Claire.
Some of the acts will be streamed live from the Whispering Pines stage: Pert Near Sandstone, who host the festival, will perform two nights onstage, along with artist friends Charlie Parr, Lissie and Them Coulee Boys. Pert Near Sandstone will be celebrating the Friday release of their new album, “Rising Tide.”
Other acts taking the stage from their hometowns are Sam Bush, Warren Haynes, Del McCoury, The Travelin’ McCourys, Lillie Mae, Molly Tuttle and Sunny War.
Tickets are not being sold to the event, and the general public will not be allowed at the concert site. To fund the effort, organizers are welcoming donations.
The virtual festival can be viewed in entirety on the official Blue Ox Music Festival YouTube channel with artist sets available on Facebook Live.
For more information go to blueoxmusicfestival.com or call 715-602-4440.