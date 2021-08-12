TOWN OF UNION — Experiences at bluegrass-Americana festivals in the Western U.S. convinced Mark Bischel that such an event would be well-received in the Eau Claire area.
Turns out he was right.
Bischel spoke Tuesday at the scenic Pines Music Park outside of Eau Claire while workers busily prepared the pine-tree filled grounds outside of Eau Claire for the seventh annual Blue Ox Music Festival, running Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 21.
“At the time I was living out West and I was going to some festivals out there that had similar types of music,” Mark Bischel said. His father, Jim Bischel, is the Blue Ox Festival owner and president, and brother Tony is, like Mark, an organizer.
“But repeatedly I’d be running into people from Wisconsin that traveled 1,000 plus miles to go to these things,” Mark Bischel continued. “Could have been Telluride (Colo.) Bluegrass Festival or Northwest String Summit in Portland, Ore., and I’d still run into probably 100-plus people that were all from the state of Wisconsin.”
True to Mark Bischel’s experience of these fans’ willingness to travel, Blue Ox typically draws about 4,000 people from 35-plus states.
“That first year we had it, 2015, we had I think 45 states,” he said. “We’ve been around that since then. “
Having grown up in Eau Claire, Bischel knew there were numerous strong local and regional festivals with this type of music. “But we’ve got a few more of the national names that come in, and that’s what kind of sets us apart from what already existed here.”
The 2021 Blue Ox Music Festival will welcome, among others, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Shakey Graves, Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, and festival hosts Pert Near Sandstone.
Other bands on the bill include Eau Claire’s Them Coulee Boys; Charlie Parr from Duluth, Minn.; and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades from the Stevens Point area.
Jim Bischel, who previously was president of the Country Jam USA festivals in the Chippewa Valley and in Colorado, has said Blue Ox came about in part because he wanted to start another music event after selling the Colorado Country Jam. Mark acknowledged putting “a little bug” in Jim’s ear about the bluegrass-Americana genre, which spans musical styles including traditional and contemporary bluegrass and the big tent of Americana.
Beyond the music’s appeal, Blue Ox has other attributes, Mark Bischel has found.
“Part of it is just the uniqueness in this area,” he said, “but the other unique thing, at least in this area, is the size of it. We’re not huge. It’s a very accessible place for people — if you want to, you can come right down to the stage from your campsite that’s less than a quarter mile from here.”
The camaraderie of the fans also stands out.
“There is a whole community of people that are playing music in the campgrounds with each other,” Mark Bischel said. “There’s been friendships that have been created over the years from people that live in different states in the U.S., and they look forward to coming back and camping next to their friends from Wisconsin, their friends from Minnesota, and playing music with them while they’re hanging out in the campground. It’s really a sense of community."
The fans also have been known to help keep the grounds clean.
“It’s people that are caring about what we’re doing here, I think, is what that partially is,” Mark Bischel said. “They know they’re coming back here in the morning. They just want to make sure everything is nice and neat like they came to it.”
Ready to start
Having attended bluegrass-Americana concerts since about age 18 or 19, the 35-year-old Mark Bischel is eagerly awaiting the start of performances. He cited a few favorites:
• Singer-guitarist Charley Crockett, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21: “He’s from down in Austin, Texas, and he’s just got a really unique blend of kind of blues, old timey country and soul music. It’s a great story too. He’s a long lost descendant of Davy Crockett, actually.”
• Mandolinist Sam Bush and his band, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 21: "We’ve had him every year (although health reasons forced cancellation in 2019), and he’s just a showman. A lot of people call him the father of newgrass music. He brought kind of the music of Bill Monroe, which would be very traditional bluegrass style, into a modern sense of it."
• Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 20: “He’s one of the best Americana songwriters of this time for sure and maybe that has ever existed, and he’s just a great storyteller.”
• Molly Tuttle, 4 p.m. Aug. 20: “She is an amazing flat pick guitar player; great voice as well. I’m excited to see the band that she brings with her. The last time I had seen her must have been 2018 or 2019 at Sugar Maple Music Festival in Madison. I saw her play and I just said, ‘We need to get her at Blue Ox.’”
Mark Bischel also counted among favorites all the visiting musicians he’s formed friendships with over the course of the festival.
“Now it’s been two years since I’ve seen any of them really,” he said.
Extra servings of music
Blue Ox Music Festival can boast copious amounts of music ringing out from two other stages on the grounds. A side stage again will be part of the proceedings, and the Backwoods stage also will host performers. The forum has always existed in the form of late night sets in the campground, but this year regional and emerging artists will be presented from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21.
Acts over those two days include Miles Over Mountains, Good Morning Bedlam, The Thirsty River, Dig Deep, Never Come Down, Pit Wagon, Katey Bellville, Gabe Barnett, and Doug Otto and The Getaways.
“As we’ve grown, we had local and regional bands play our side stage,” Mark Bischel said. “Some of those bands ended up getting bigger throughout the years. And we didn’t really have a good platform for local bands. We felt like they kind of got pushed out over the course of several years, so we really wanted to find a way that we could not just have one or two of them play on a stage. We wanted to have a whole day’s worth of them kind of featured to A) just have them to the festival, but B) to give them a little platform here.”
The bands also may solidify or expand their local fan base and go on to raise their profile nationally.
One such band is Them Coulee Boys, who will perform at 1 p.m. Aug. 21, making their third appearance on the main stage after first appearing on the festival’s side stage.
“I think one of the things that makes Blue Ox special for us is it’s kind of a measuring stick for us each year, now that we’ve been able to play it four, five times,” said Soren Staff, the band’s singer and guitarist.
Festival organizers always try to elevate local musicians when they can.
“We don’t look at it as, you’re a local band so you play here,” Mark Bischel said. “If the crowd responds to you and you’re starting to get that kind of following, we want to show off what’s close to home too. Because there’s a lot of people coming from far and wide. Hopefully (the fans) go back to their town and see them on a tour somewhere and show up to their show next time they’re in their backyard.”
Them Coulee Boys also appreciate the festival’s combination of a comfortable setting with high-caliber talent, according to Staff.
“I think the mixture of playing in front of a big crowd as well as a crowd that just knows you because they’re from Eau Claire, it just makes it really easy to have fun,” he said. “Blue Ox is that perfect mix of the ethos of a small festival — just go to have fun — with the resources of a big festival to bring in really cool big acts. I love Blue Ox.”
Forging ahead
During 2020, when COVID-19 forced cancellation of many festivals, Blue Ox was able to present a livestreamed event on the scheduled date in June. Later in the summer they held two in-person events, with fewer musical artists and, for health and safety considerations, each with a capacity of 250 people.
Organizers felt good about giving fans some kind of live concert experience, and especially providing work for the artists, stage crews and production companies, Mark Bischel said.
For this year's Blue Ox Festival, organizers continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the City-County Health Department, including the requirement that attendees show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.
But Mark Bischel is delighted to see things move closer to normal.
“Just to see the stages set up is going to be a beautiful thing,” he said.
And no doubt, at moments he’s not busy helping run the festival, he’ll be enjoying the music.