EAU CLAIRE -- Blue Ox Music Festival: Campout in the Pines September Edition will be presented Sept. 24 through 26 at Whispering Pines Campground in the town of Union outside of Eau Claire.
The campground's stage will host nationally known bluegrass, Americana and roots artists performing at the 150-acre site with social distancing guidelines in place.
Yonder Mountain String Band will kick off their socially distanced, outdoor tour Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26.
In addition, Campout in the Pines will feature The Big Wu, Pistol Whippin Party Penguins, Lindsay Lou and Buffalo Gospel.
Fans can enjoy disc-golfing or yard games at the Pines when not watching the music or relaxing at their campsites. During the daytime, Blue Ox welcomes attendees to venture off Whispering Pines Campground to explore outdoor activities such as kayaking and canoeing on the Chippewa River, and biking around Eau Claire while discovering its many bridges crossing the river.
The event is limited to 250 tickets to ensure social distancing.
General admission is $285 per person, which includes both nights of music and access to the grounds starting Thursday, Sept. 24.
There will be access to unreserved tent camping and parking by your tent. Carry-in food and beverages are allowed in the music area and campground.
All attendees, including children of all ages, will need a general admission ticket due to the limited capacity of 250 people that Blue Ox Music Festival must enforce for thr event.
Blue Ox Music Festival: Campout in the Pines September Edition will also be broadcast as a virtual streaming festival in partnership with JamGrassTV.
For more information and to buy tickets, go to blueoxmusicfestival.com or call 715-602-4440.