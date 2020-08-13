In Blue Swans’ livestreamed show featuring their EP “On My Own,” singer-songwriter Christina Swangim conveys how much she appreciates a live audience — even though those viewers are watching virtually.
Released in May, “Social Distancing Stream: An Evening With Blue Swans” takes place in a large, darkened interior that’s artistically lit as Swangim sings into the mic while dancing to her indie pop tunes. The other two band members — guitarist-producer Kyle Culver and bassist Josh Becker — remain unseen for the duration.
With her strong, emotive voice, Swangim explores subjects such as relationships and being there for others on the EP’s six songs — from the opening “Be Together” to the closing “Everything Changed.”
Between songs Swangim addresses the audience, thanking them for “tuning in,” talking about the compositions, and offering needed encouragement about persevering through the COVID-19 pandemic. As an intro to the song “On My Own,” the EP’s single, Swangim tell the audience, “Sing along if you know the words — from your living room.”
Swangim and Culver talked by phone recently about how the show and EP came together. Now sharing an apartment in Minneapolis, Swangim is a Chetek native and Culver is from Eau Claire, where he started Sprinter Studios and has been in bands such as the Millennium. He’s in the process of setting up the studio in Minneapolis.
“I think we kind of wanted to be authentic and sensitive to what was going on,” Swangim said, alluding to the catastrophic situation many people, musicians in particular, are facing. “Just make sure we call that out but still have a positive undertone to just (a sense of) we all are in this experience together.”
Connecting
Much like Blue Swans felt the loss of their planned EP release show in March, “everyone’s experiencing some form of loss — just calling that out as humans,” Swangim said.
(On that note, they spoke on the same day Blue Swans had been scheduled to perform in this year’s now canceled season of Sounds Like Summer Concert Series in Phoenix Park.)
Culver shared Swangim’s sentiments.
“It was just really important for us to have sort of connectivity like everybody else has been doing in the livestreams,” he said. “It made sense for us to do. With the exception of the band (not being on camera), that’s kind of how we want to treat our live shows. So we went into it paying great detail to that fact. And we wanted it to be a full production.”
Culver and Swangim credited the concept for the show to Ivy Media, an Eau Claire company described as a design-led co-working space and agency. Co-founders Alak Phillips and Kyle Lehman approached the two musicians about how they might stage a livestream different from the warm and intimate format of playing acoustically from home.
Culver explained: “There were so many wonderful musicians that were doing the conventional livestream, and we agreed with Ivy that, man, it would be cool to do something expansive, something different.”
To bring that vision to life, they had to figure out how to execute it visually and sonically.
“Everything you see — the lighting wasn’t programmed or anything,” Culver said. “I was sitting back there; it was all on analog. A real live setup truly.”
Creating the music
For the EP, Swangim had written songs and approached Culver about handling production.
“I had a mix of, I think, six songs in total that I had ready to go,” she said. “We probably kept three of the originals, and then we wrote two together through that process that ended up making the record and just replaced a couple of those other ones.”
Those two were the title track and “Closed Doors.”
The writing of the music reflected how Swangim herself had changed during the creative process.
“I think it was just that experience of these songs were written at a very specific time in my life, but as the project evolved I was also evolving as a person, and some of those original pieces just didn’t quite fit anymore,” she said.
Deploying his production expertise, Culver played a part in the compositions’ evolution.
“It was really fun because she came to me with the words and acoustic guitar, and from there it was definitely a collaborative effort sitting down and producing those tracks and just making them come to life in a different sense,” he said. “It’s kind of how I’ve operated as a producer in general, but obviously in joining the band it was my favorite project to work on so far.”
The song “On My Own” illustrates that process. As Swangim explained, “I walked into the session, and Kyle’s like, ‘Let’s do a warm-up exercise, let’s try something different, let’s just experiment a little bit before we get into our session.’ And that whole warm-up experimentation became ‘On My Own.’”
The EP was mixed and mastered by Justin Andersen, who Culver said “really breathed even more life into so many moments in that record.”
Needless to say, Swangim and Culver value the creative spark they’ve tapped.
“This whole project has been kind of serendipitous, even from meeting each other,” he said. “I met her at an open mic at The Plus probably five years ago. I just saw her, and I said, ‘Great show.’ But then a friend reintroduced us and was like, you should record with Sprinter Studios and Kyle.’ … From there we got the record, we lived together working on the project. It’s the way that we’ve written and worked together and become closest friends. It all makes sense, I guess. She’s pretty cool.”
Swangim reciprocated the sentiments.
“He’s OK,” she deadpanned before laughing.
New experiences
With Blue Swans, Swangim and Culver have experienced both the joy of unveiling new music before an audience and the frustration of seeing live performances curtailed by the pandemic.
Culver pointed to the music video release party for the single “On My Own” in January at Ivy Media. About 45 people attended.
As Swangim said, “I felt like on a cold winter’s night in Eau Claire, Wis., that wasn’t too bad. It was a lot of fun.”
An unfortunate set of circumstances shut the door on the planned EP release party in March. While one of those circumstances was the growing fears about the pandemic (the show was scheduled three days before a stay-at-home order was enacted for Eau Claire), Swangim became ill at the same time. And no, it was not COVID-19; a test revealed she had influenza Type A.
“I missed a week of work,” Swangim said. “I was down for the count the week prior to the show. I was just in a state where there was no way I could perform. And at that time I was so out of it and just so sick the emotional impact of canceling that show didn’t really hit me until a couple weeks later, and, oh man.”
Even as venues start to open up in some capacity, Blue Swans don’t have any scheduled dates as of yet.
“I think we’re just a little bit waiting to see how this is shaking out,” Swangim said. “I know there’s probably some opportunities to do some outdoor sets here in the lat summer and fall. But we still are figuring out what that looks like.”
Despite the setbacks, Swangim has been delighted with the response the EP has earned.
“I think it was just really cool to see people in circles that I run with just playing it, posting it unprompted, just enjoying the music, and sharing their enjoyment with me,” she said. “That was just such a fun experience, and that was new to me; I haven’t released anything like that before, so getting to enjoy the product alongside other people was just super rewarding.”
Plus, their working relationship continues to pay dividends, as they craft songs ranging musically from what Culver referred to as a “broody pop” sound to broadening their palette a bit.
“The big benefit for us right now in this time is that A, we live together. B, we turned our living room into a studio, full capacity, to write essentially as much as possible,” Culver said. “Out of dire circumstances bloomed something really kind of cool for us to do in the meantime.”
The “kind of cool” observation perhaps could apply to the entire working relationship.