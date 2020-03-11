Blue Swans will perform Saturday at The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St.
Eau Claire-based alt-hip-hop artist TeawhYB will open the concert, which will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Blue Swans is the project of Christina Swangim, a Minneapolis-based artist known for her introspective, queer-centric songwriting and glistening pop production. The single "On My Own" came out on streaming platforms in January and is the precursor to an EP of the same title. The EP will include the songs "Be Together" and "Closed Doors."
Swangim co-wrote the single with producer Kyle Culver of Sprinter Studios, a multi-genre music production house in Eau Claire.
The show at The Plus kicks off the release of her new material.
Tickets cost $6 in advance and $10 at door, and are available at tinyurl.com/qnw4xcd.
$1 from every ticket sold goes to the nonprofit organization She Rock She Rock. The Minnesota nonprofit is dedicated to empowering girls, women, trans and nonbinary folks through the art of music.