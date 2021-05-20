MENOMONIE — Jim Nelson’s love of bluegrass music derives, in part, from the way it lights up a group setting.
“The appeal to me is it’s a very social music,” the Menomonie singer-guitarist said in a phone interview. “People who like bluegrass, there’s always jams if you go to any of the festivals. If you go to a bluegrass jam, you know what to expect, even if you’ve never heard the song before, you can play along. It’s a very predictable makeup of the song in terms of the chord structures. It’s just a real communal experience for me.”
In fact, not even the COVID-19 pandemic could keep Nelson from working with others for his new album, “There’s Only One Bluegrass Song” — albeit virtually.
With performance venues shut down, Nelson kept busy writing and playing songs by himself at home. When he had enough material for an album, he reached out to Royce Sorensen, an Eau Claire musician and studio owner, whom he didn’t know but had learned about through a friend.
“I just sent him an email saying, ‘Hey Royce, I’ve heard some of your work and I’ve got this idea for a project. I know we can’t get together,’” Nelson said. “So I suggested that I record some demo versions, and then I’d send them to him.
“And then he would play along with those, like he’d play the banjo along with it, and then he’d play the mandolin along with it, and then he’d play his dobro guitar along with it. He’d email those files back to me. And then I would mix them in with my parts and make it a whole song, even though we were remotely collaborating.”
The very first song they worked on together was the title track, to which Sorensen contributed banjo, mandolin and dobro.
“When he sent me the banjo, and when he sent me particularly the dobro guitar, and I mixed that all together, it was like, ‘Whoa! This is the best thing I’ve ever done,’” Nelson said. “So then I got really excited to do the rest of the songs. Royce seemed to be excited about it too.”
Sorensen agreed.
“I really loved the songs right away — all of them,” he said in a phone conversation. “The funny ones I thought were very clever.”
In particular, Sorensen cited “Are You a Cheesehead?” a tune that would seem perfect to rev up a crowd tailgating before a game at Lambeau Field. “I think that should be used in some kind of tourism format,” Sorensen added.
Nelson’s vocals also seemed “a natural fit for the genre, I thought,” he said.
Sorensen’s musicianship appears on all but one of the album’s 11 tracks, contributing banjo, mandolin and dobro, or varying combinations thereof.
As Sorensen says on his website, providing custom tracks upon request is one of his services, along with full production work. In working on “There’s Only One Bluegrass Song,” he followed the instrumental traditions of the musical style.
“When they’re in the bluegrass field, it’s a pretty well-established genre,” he said. “Even though it’s not written down like orchestra music, there are a lot of usual things that are done,” he added with a chuckle.
Sorensen also possesses an encyclopedic knowledge of the instruments, well-versed in the challenges of banjo playing and the history of the dobro, more correctly, he pointed out, called a resonator guitar or resophonic guitar.
In collaboration
Similar to working with Sorensen, Nelson reached out to another musician he didn’t know personally for another song on the album.
As a member of a bluegrass guitar Facebook group, Nelson had heard of the guitarist Aubrey King and thought he also might record his playing for the album. So he sent him a demo version of “Gone, Long Gone,” and for what Nelson considered fair compensation, King sent back his solo.
“Talk about someone who nailed it,” Nelson said. “That makes that whole song.”
Nelson’s supporting cast included a few local musicians he did know. He had played in the Rock Creek Song Dogs, the duo of Mondovi couple Jake and Dani Jo Soha. For Nelson’s album, Jake played mandolin and banjo, and Jake and Dani Jo both sang.
“I’ve played guitar with them for a couple years,” Nelson said. “And so Jake and I, we have done a lot of this online collaborating stuff back and forth. We send each other stuff just to mess around.”
Nelson also knew John Utphall, who plays fiddle on “Goin’ to Oklahoma.” They had met because when Nelson, now retired, taught elementary grades and middle school in the Menomonie school district, Utphall was the orchestra teacher. Utphall also has played in The Cutaways, a cover band Nelson leads.
However, it was through Sorensen’s assistance that Utphall came to play on the album. Nelson had asked Sorensen if he knew any fiddle players, and Sorensen said he knew a couple he could ask.
“I didn’t even know until John contacted me and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be playing on your CD on that song,’” Nelson said. “He is the consummate professional. He wrote up the score of the part he was going to be playing, and he sent it to me. Which to me was like reading Greek.”
Utphall recorded his part at Sorensen’s studio. “When I mixed it into what I already had, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ ... It was phenomenal,”
After hearing Utphall’s performance, Nelson said he wished he’d gotten him involved on more of the tunes.
“I told him, next CD I’m going to use him more,” Nelson said.
Whether Sorensen is playing the role of a producer or contributing tracks to someone’s home recordings, he relishes the chance to help musicians create a lasting document of their sound.
“Lot of musicians, they’re not going to go to a multi-thousand-dollar project in a big studio. And they’ll play for years and never have a recording,” he said. “That really happens, and it’s too bad because they have fans. Everybody has a fan base; it might be small. … There’s people that love your playing, and want to hear it again, and it’s really nice to be able to facilitate people to be able to make a recording without breaking the bank.”
Song craft
Based on the 11 tunes he wrote for “There’s Only One Bluegrass Song,” Nelson’s range extends from fun (‘Talking Bluegrass Guitar”) to flat-out funny (“Banjo in My Backseat”) to the kinds of songs whose story may be sad but feel upbeat through the spirited instrumental passages (“Gone, Long Gone,” “Too Close to the Fire”).
He also has a knack for evoking a sense of place, whether it’s “Goin’ to Oklahoma” or “Lowdown Snowbound Blues.”
“For me songwriting just either it happens or it doesn’t,” he said. “I’m not able to force it. I don’t work at it as much as I feel like I really should. But sometimes it just hits me and boom, it comes out.”
Regarding his flair for humor and handling subjects like heartbreak with a light touch, Nelson brings up modesty.
“I’m one of those guys who’s a little self-conscious about performing songs that I’ve written because I have a hard time convincing myself that anybody would really care,” he said. “So I try to write songs that are a little more fun, try to be a little humorous, maybe a little witty if possible.”
It’s also Nelson’s perspective on life.
“In general I guess I feel like I am an upbeat, optimistic type of person, and I’m not the type to wallow in the blues, so l like to try to put a positive spin on things,” he said. “And some of those songs are really borrowing from common bluegrass themes. For me to sit here and tell you that I have experienced great heartache in my life, fortunately for me, that’s never happened. So a lot of it is just me being influenced by the bluegrass music that I listen to.”
Musical heroes
When it comes to musicians he admires, among bluegrass players Doc Watson (1923-2012) stands at the top of the list.
“I try to play like him, which of course I can’t,” he said. “He and Norman Blake are kind of the two I really try to play like.”
As a songwriter, Nelson looks to icons of classic rock: Bob Dylan, John Prine, Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen.
“That’s like the Mount Rushmore for me,” he said. “Those four really have shaped the way I started to write songs for sure, and the way I still do.”
Nelson also made another recording during the COVID lockdown. Before doing “There’s Only One Bluegrass Song,” he wrote a group of songs he called “sort of pandemic related,” which he produced in April and May of 2020.
“I thought I better get this done before the pandemic ends,” he recalled. ”Turns out I didn’t need to hurry.”
As more people get vaccinated now, opportunities for live performances are increasing. For Nelson, that means numerous dates with The Cutaways, a June 26 solo appearance at Farm to Fork Retreat at Dancing Yarrow in Mondovi, and a state bluegrass festival he’s especially excited about: Little Stock Music Festival, July 8 through 10 in Manawa, an east-central Wisconsin community where Nelson once lived.
While eager to experience the communal spirit of bluegrass in person again, Nelson has found that quality can shine even through a pandemic.
In the case of Sorensen, for example, Nelson connected with him, developed mutual respect and put together an impressive project — and they still haven’t met in person.