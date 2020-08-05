MENOMONIE -- Nick and the B’s, a quartet of seasoned blues musicians, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie.
The group consists of the following:
• Nick Foytik -- whose music shows a connection to the blues, soul and rock 'n’ roll -- on slide guitar.
• Bill Weiss, who has drummed for Howard Luedtke, Blue Heat and many others.
• Billy Angell, who has been a keyboardist for many regional acts, including Rhythm Posse and is the main organizer of the annual fundraiser "Stage Fright."
• Bentley Harder, who has played bass with many acts, including James Solberg, Howard Luedtke, Clyde Stubblefield and Blue Heat.
Tickets cost $16. Seating is limited to 40 guests, general admission, who will be socially distanced in the theater. The bar will not be open. Everyone is asked to wear masks in the building for the concert.
The concert can be watch for free at tinyurl.com/y4zkyuv8.
For more information call 715-235-0001 or go to mabeltainter.org.