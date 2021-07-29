DURAND — Blues music thrives on the expression of strong emotions, among them passion, pain, exhilaration and exuberance.
Nationally known and regionally prominent artists will bring all those qualities in full force to Blues on the Chippewa Aug. 6 and 7 at Durand’s Memorial Park. But a different, welcome quality also will shine through the festival: generosity.
To start with, the festival requires no admission charge, as has been the case at the previous 12 events.
It also would apply to the sheer number of acts appearing throughout those two days, from two stages at the park to local bars featuring live music in downtown Durand.
Moreover, those acts represent a wide array of blues styles, encompassing traditional, funk, soul and contemporary sounds.
Add to that, even without high-priced tickets, the festival is sustained by collective efforts of the community, including sponsorships by local businesses and donations from individuals.
That funding model has been successful enough that festival organizers, once they’ve covered their costs, contribute to worthy civic causes.
Cullen Wargowsky, president of the Blues on the Chippewa organizing committee, explained how attendees are approached.
“There’s no ticket fees or anything to get in,” he said in a phone interview. “So we just say, ‘If you’d be willing to donate, we’ll put it into the festival itself and afterward, when the festival is over, as much as we can we give out to local charities.’”
Those music fans who flock to Durand, located on the Chippewa River, bring the city’s population from its usual 1,700 to what Wargowsky estimates as 5,000 to 7,000 over the entire weekend.
Beneficiaries of the festival funds include Pepin County organizations such as the food pantry, humane association, historical society and a program assisting senior citizens with things such as snow removal.
Another cause is the Brent Titus Music For Children Program, started by Faith Ulwelling, a festival organizer and musician herself.
“(The program) gives scholarships to people going to pursue the music business,” Wargowsky said.
The cause also provides instrument repair services, used instruments and help with music program tuition.
“Every year we pick as much as we can,” Wargowsky said of the overall effort.
Blues on the Chippewa’s major sponsors include Bauer Built Tires and Durand Builders, whose support is recognized through the names of the two stages.
This year’s festival will run two days, rather than the usual three, because of the uncertainties brought by COVID-19 when a decision had to be made. But there will be no shortage of live music.
Friday night’s lineup is headlined by Jackie Venson, an Austin, Texas, musician known for her fleet-fingered guitar playing, social consciousness and the loops and other electronic effects she incorporates into her music.
“She’s amazing,” Wargowsky said.
Before Venson, the Minnesota-based Annie Mack Band will play. Mack combines gospel, blues and soul, Mack explained.
“We’ve had her here before,” Wargowsky said. “She’ll blow your hat off, for sure. She can really belt it out.”
Friday’s main stage openers will be the People Brothers Band from the Madison area. They’ll play a second set later Friday evening.
“Not doing a Sunday, we wanted to keep as many people around as possible, so we’re actually blocking off Main Street and having a stage for the People Brothers Band,” Wargowsky said. “They’re going to play from 10 to 1 in the street so everyone can still hang out.”
On Saturday the main stage will be headlined by St. Paul Peterson and the Minneapolis Funk All Stars.
Peterson played in the band of Prince (who gave him the “St.” title), and his group comprises musicians who, like himself, have worked with a host of famed players, including Morris Day and the Time.
“It’s kind of like the Funk Brothers from the old Motown,” Wargowsky said. “They’re just people that played in all the bands and helped on studio albums. They’re playing a big set for us.”
Preceding Peterson on the main stage will be Joyann Parker. The singer-songwriter-instrumentalist from Minnesota has received strong reviews for her performances and recordings, including new record “Out of the Dark.”
“(A) standout calling card showcasing her songwriting talents, strong vocals, and a great rhythm and blues backing band,” online publication Americana UK wrote of the album.
Larry Taylor, whose music Wargowsky described as “old school, Chicago blues,” also will appear Saturday on the main stage.
After all the bands at the park have played Saturday, live music will move to bars on Main Street, which gives an assist to the local economy.
“That’s kind of what we’re here for,” Wargowsky said. “It’s why we do it: to promote Durand as a whole and get money in the pockets of the community.”
When they visit, blues fans will find other amenities in the city, Wargowsky suggested.
“The downtown area has a lot to offer, being right on the river,” he said. “There’s a lot of things to do.”
Attendees can bring in lawn chairs and small coolers, and the festival will have food trucks and beverages including alcohol and soda.
Pets aren’t allowed, except for service animals.
As far as COVID-19 precautions, it will be up to audience members.
One way the public can contribute to the hometown vibe of the festival, Wargowsky said, is simple: “Just be respectful of the community and its members.”
There haven’t been problems with unruly crowds in the past, Wargowsky said, and organizers are hoping for the same thing this year.
A free will donation would be appreciated, and, Wargowsky emphasized, “just make sure to bring a peaceful, loving attitude this year.”
With all that the festival delivers, that doesn’t seem like too much to ask.