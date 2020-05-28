Blues on the Chippewa in Durand has been canceled for this year because of concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to an announcement posted on the festival's Facebook page, the decision was made "as the safety and health of our community, volunteers, and attendees must come first." The statement goes on to say:
"The COVID-19 data shows that a majority of the people impacted fall into the 45+ age group; the same demographic that represents most of our attendees. (Source: worldometers.info.) That, combined with the number of our guests who have had their livelihoods impacted with layoffs and furloughs left us with no choice."
For 12 years, Blues on the Chippewa, through donations collected at the festival, has contributed to the Durand Area Food Pantry, Brent Titus Music for Children Program, Pepin County Humane Society, Women’s Club Fill-A-Back-Pack program, Durand Senior Citizens, and the Pepin County Historical Society. Blues on the Chippewa has also provided Scholarships for Seniors and Middle-School students, the statement says.
Organizers say they look forward to the 2021 festival, which will be Aug. 6 through 8.