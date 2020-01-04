STOCKHOLM -- The Scottie Miller Band, a four-piece blues and R&B group, will play Saturday at the WideSpot Performing Arts Center, N2030 Spring St.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with showtime at 7 p.m.
This will be the band’s first show at the venue. Miller has toured with artists such as Ruthie Foster and Bo Didley. Miller plays piano, organ and mandolin, and writes and sings most of the material performed. This past year, one of his co-written songs was featured on a release by The Blind Boys of Alabama.
WideSpot is located on the second floor of the old opera house in Stockholm, just above the pie shop, located at the intersection of Highways 35 and J. The venue is not wheelchair accessible.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $18 day of show. Tickets can be bought at widespot.org or by calling 715-307-8941.