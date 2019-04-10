CHIPPEWA FALLS — Blues musician John Primer will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
Primer rose to fame as bandleader and lead guitarist for Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and Magic Slim & the Teardrops. He started playing on Maxwell Street, the birthplace of Chicago blues, and soon became the house bandleader at the famous Theresa’s Lounge for seven years.
Primer has played or recorded with famed musicians such as Gary Clark Jr., Derek Trucks, Johnny Winter and Buddy Guy.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $11 for youth.
‘The Trick Star’
Joe “The Trick Star” Odhiambo is bringing his award-winning show back to Heyde Center at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Odhiambo is a six-time NBA All-Star Game performer and holds the title of World’s Greatest Basketball Dribbler as a 12-time Guinness World Record holder for dribbling and spinning basketballs.
Originally from Kenya, he uses his basketball skills to promote the message that through work and practice, you can achieve whatever you want to achieve.
Tickets cost $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for youth or $24 for families.
For more information about the shows go to cvca.net or call 715-720-4961.