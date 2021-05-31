PBS Wisconsin and Wisconsin Public Radio will present the final round of the Bolz Young Artist Competition, featuring four of Wisconsin’s most talented high school musicians, in "Wisconsin Young Artists Compete: The Final Forte."
The finalists in the 2021 "Final Forte" are:
• Pianist Sophia Jiang, a freshman at Madison Memorial High School who recently was announced as winner of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra's Young Artist Competition.
• Violinist Dexter Mott, a senior at Madison LaFollette High School.
• Violinist Qing Ng, a sophomore at Madison Memorial High School.
• Violinist Carrie Wang, a junior at Brookfield East High School.
The full program is available to stream online on-demand now at pbswisconsin.org/the-final-forte and on the free PBS app on Roku, other streaming devices and smart TVs.
The program will also have a broadcast premiere at 9 p.m. Sunday on PBS Wisconsin, with encore television presentations on The Wisconsin Channel, or PBS Wisconsin-2, at 8 p.m. Friday, June 11, and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
The full audio program will broadcast on Wisconsin Public Radio’s NPR News & Music stations at 8 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
Recorded March 3 at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, the concert was hosted by John DeMain, music director of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, and Kathryn Schwarzmann, MSO’s director of education and community engagement.
The Bolz Young Artist Competition is a statewide competition in which Wisconsin’s young musicians compete for scholarships and the opportunity to perform as soloists in Overture Hall. The winner receives a $2,000 scholarship and other awards.