Bon Iver has released "PDLIF," a new song supporting health workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The band is donating 100% of "PDLIF" proceeds to Direct Relief, the humanitarian aid organization coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofits and businesses to deliver personal protective equipment to responders across the U.S. and the world. Through the music, Bon Iver hope fans will join them in giving back, amplifying the good and rallying around their global community.
The song can be heard at boniver.ffm.to/pdlif.
"PDLIF" was produced by Justin Vernon, Eau Claire native and Bon Iver frontman, along with Jim-E Stack and BJ Burton. The song stems from a sample of Alabaster dePlume's "Visit Croatia," a record that inspired Vernon the moment Drew Christopherson introduced it to him a few weeks back. In addition to Vernon, musicians include Jim-E Stack (drum programming), Kacy Hill (vocals), Joseph K Rainey, Sr. (vocals), Eli Teplin (piano), Devin Hoffman (bass), and Rob Moose (string arrangements, piano). Vernon, Hill, dePlume, and Michael Lewis wrote lyrics, with mixing by BJ Burton and mastering by Huntley Miller. While "PDLIF" was made in isolation, the track traveled from one collaborator to the next, serving as a reminder that though we're apart, we're never alone.
"PDLIF" marks Bon Iver's first new studio release since 2019's "i,i," which earned Grammy nominations including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. As announced with last month's "Blood Bank" (10th anniversary edition) reissue, the band is currently donating 10% of all merchandise sales to Feed My People and the Chippewa Valley Artist Relief Fund, two local organizations supporting those affected by COVID-19.