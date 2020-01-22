Bon Iver will release a reissue of their 2009 EP “Blood Bank” on March 27 on the Jagjaguwar label.
According to a news release from Shore Fire Media:
The EP package, billed as a 10th anniversary edition, will pair each of the original four songs with brand new live renditions recorded during shows in Stockholm, Dallas, London and Paris. Along with the news release, the band shared one of the live songs, “Blood Bank,” from Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe on Halloween 2018. The song can be heard at boniver.ffm.to/bloodbank.
Similar to how the first “Blood Bank” followed “For Emma, Forever Ago,” the reissue forecasts the evolution of Bon Iver, led by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon, as the project expands to new breadths of sound and community. In its new liner notes, Wisconsinite Ryan Matteson reflects on the mantras of “Blood Bank” and the growth of Bon Iver, writing how songs like “Woods” heralded “not just a new direction but a new beginning entirely. A place where boundaries don’t exist. It was a signal change of things to come, laying the groundwork for new collaborations.”
Bon Iver performed music from “Blood Bank” throughout their 2019 arena tour supporting new album “i,i.” That tour will extend through November with a series of just-added European dates. The list of shows can be found at boniver.org/tour/.
The “Blood Bank” reissue will be available on LP, CD and digitally, and can be pre-ordered at tinyurl.com/wl7huel.
At the Grammy Awards on Sunday, “i,i” is up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year (“Hey, Ma”), Best Alternative Music Album and Best Recording Package (Bon Iver art directors Eric Timothy Carlson and Aaron Anderson).