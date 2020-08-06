Bon Iver, the indie band led by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon, have shared "AUATC," a new song featuring contributions from Bruce Springsteen and other well-known musicians.
Accompanying the new song is encouragement from the band to support a number of charitable organizations that a press release says "work tirelessly to foster a world that celebrates our humanity on a local, national and global level."
According to the release from Shore Fire Media, the band's publicist:
Like "PDLIF" -- the band's first single of 2020, benefiting Direct Relief and the pandemic's front-line responders -- "AUATC" was produced by Vernon, Jim-E Stack and BJ Burton. The song title, according to media reports, is an acronym for "Ate Up All Their Cake," which is a lyric in the song.
The single can be heard on streaming services.
The music video, created/produced/directed by frequent Bon Iver collaborators Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson, and filmed in New York, with dance and movement from Randall Riley. It can be seen at youtu.be/-DusRnF36UA.
"AUATC" was written by Phil Cook (a Chippewa Falls native whose albums include "Southland Mission" and "People Are My Drug"), Vernon, Jim-E Stack, BJ Burton and Jenn Wasner (from Wye Oak and a member of Bon Iver's touring band).
Besides Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Springsteen, who contributes vocals to the track, other collaborators were:
• Vocals: Elsa Jensen, Jenny Lewis (whose albums include "On the Line" and "The Voyager") and Wasner.
• Synthetic String Parts: Burton.
• Pianos: Cook.
• Percussion and Drums: Jim-E Stack, Reggie Pace, Matt McCaughan, JT Bates and Vernon.
• Pedal Steel: Ben Lester.
• Fiddle: Barbara Jean Meyers.
In the release, the band urges fans "to come together and take action, in an effort to fight capitalism and create a world best suited for everyone."
"We must continue the fight to topple capitalism as we know it, and recognize our collective participation in its dominant institutions," the release continues. "Bon Iver acknowledges our own position within and use of capitalistic practices. It is with recognition of our privilege that we are fully committed to using our unique platform to challenge and change capitalism within our industry, and far beyond."
The following organizations are mentioned in the release:
• Minneapolis Sanctuary Movement, described on its website as "a community care experiment fighting for housing justice, abolition, and land reclamation by supporting the most impacted people to take the lead"; minneapolissanctuary.org.
• Red Letter Grant, an Eau Claire-based program that provides grants to help female entrepreneurs start businesses; redlettergrant.org.
• Equal Justice Initiative, a Montgomery, Ala.-based organization "committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, to challenging racial and economic injustice, and to protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society," according to its website; eji.org.
• The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), based in New York, whose mission is "to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues and promoters throughout the United States," according to its website nivassoc.org.