A song from Bon Iver's Grammy Award-nominated album "i,i" can be heard in a video featuring National Basketball Association star LeBron James.
The video, released Thursday, features the song "Naeem" and is part of Nike and James' campaign against "humble beginnings," continuing efforts to change the game for children across Akron, Ohio, and beyond, according to a news release from the Shore Fire Media public relations firm, which works with Bon Iver. James, who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, is from Ohio and has a home in Akron.
The video can be seen at tinyurl.com/v9jdh8l.
According to the news release:
"Naeem" is at the midpoint of "i,i," which has earned a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. The band, led by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon, has used the song to close many concerts on a tour that just saw the group play some of the same basketball arenas as James. "Naeem" has been called "the most purely anthemic song that Bon Iver has ever dared to produce" (Uproxx) and compared to "a growing communal movement" (New York Times). It also inspired the band's first official music video since 2012.
In other sports-related Bon Iver news, Vernon attracted wide attention on YouTube for the 42-minute conversation he had with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for GQ.
Besides Album of the Year, "i,i" has earned Grammy nominations for Record of the Year (“Hey, Ma”), Best Alternative Music Album and Best Recording Package (Bon Iver art directors Eric Timothy Carlson & Aaron Anderson). Named in the Record of the Year nomination are BJ Burton, Brad Cook, Chris Messina and Justin Vernon, producers; BJ Burton, Zach Hansen and Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; and Greg Calbi, mastering engineer.
Winners of the Grammy Awards will be announced Jan. 26 live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.