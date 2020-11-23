CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The Chippewa County Historical Society has published a new pictorial history book titled "Northern Wisconsin State Fair -- A Fair To Remember."
This is the third book the local authors, Donna Bourget and Anne Keller, have produced since 2017.
Hundreds of photos and numerous news articles tell the stories and history about the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, which taking place during the last 123 years. Many area residents have also shared their memories of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
The book will be the third of its type published by the Historical Society: The first was published in 2017 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the building of Lake Wissota and is titled "Lake Wissota -- The Dam Story." The second, published in 2019, is "Irvine Park -- The Bear Facts."
Sales of the other two books have raised more than $50,000 for the building project.
The book is available in Chippewa Falls at the following businesses: Chippewa County Historical Society, 123 Allen St.; Chippewa Falls Main Street, 514 N. Bridge St.; Collective Charm, 16 W. Columbia St.; Country Treasures, 216 N. Bridge St.; Foreign Five, 123 N. Bridge St.; SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Ave.; and Wayside Bar & Grill, 18091 Co. Highway X.
The book is also available in Eau Claire at Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park and The 205 N. Dewey St.
To receive any of the books by mail, send a $25 check, for each book, payable to the CCHS with the book name(s) in the memo and addressed to the Chippewa County Historical Society, 123 Allen Street, Chippewa Falls WI 54729.