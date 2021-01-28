EAU CLAIRE -- Brit Bennett, an award-winning and New York Times bestselling author, will discuss her blockbuster novel "The Vanishing Half" in a virtual presentation at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.
The event is the first of two presentations this winter sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Book Festival.
Moderated by Allyson Loomis, associate professor of English at UW–Eau Claire, the program will include a casual conversation with Bennett as well as a question-and-answer segment allowing for audience participation.
The free event requires registration. Learn more at cvbookfest.org/festivalevents/bennett.
Winner of the 2020 Goodreads Historical Fiction Award, No. 1 New York Times best seller, and one of Barack Obama’s favorite reads of 2020, "The Vanishing Half" is an emotional family story about African American identical twin sisters in the 1950s and ‘60s. One passes for white and moves to California while the other returns to her tiny southern community to raise her dark-skinned daughter.
"The Vanishing Half" touches on themes of race, class, family, gender, community, love, and the cost of secrets. HBO recently purchased the rights to develop "The Vanishing Half" into a limited series with Bennett as an executive producer.
For the other event hosted this winter by the Chippewa Valley Book Festival, Brandon Taylor, author of "Real Life," will be take the virtual stage at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12. More details about that event can be found at cvbookfest.org/festival-events/taylor.
The Chippewa Valley Book Festival partners with the Pablo Center at the Confluence, and the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire Foundation to provide literary programming for all Chippewa Valley residents.