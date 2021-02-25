EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Book Festival will host a virtual conversation with award-winning author Brandon Taylor at 7 p.m. Friday, March 12.
Registration is required for the free event. Learn more at cvbookfest.org/festival-events/taylor.
The program follows a virtual conversation the festival presented earlier this month with author Brit Bennett that drew more than 990 registrants and viewers from across 40 states.
Taylor is the author of “Real Life,” which was shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize for Fiction and was named one of the best books of 2020 by numerous publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, The Guardian, The Paris Review, and VICE.
“Real Life” takes place on a Midwestern campus with more than a passing resemblance to the one that Taylor attended in Madison. It’s the last few days of summer break. Wallace, a queer Black man from Alabama, is a graduate student whose laboratory project has gone awry. Could it be the result of deliberate sabotage?
Plans were announced in December for a film adaptation of “Real Life” starring Kid Cudi.
The program is expected to touch upon themes presented in the book including racism, sexuality and trauma. The program will include a reading from the novel and questions and answers with Taylor. It will be moderated by Dr. Lopa Basu, professor in the English and philosophy department at UW-Stout.