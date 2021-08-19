EAU CLAIRE -- The Chippewa Valley Book Festival will run Sunday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Oct. 29, featuring in-person and virtual performances.
The festival is returning after an unexpected hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every author event will be free and available online. Three authors will have concurrent in-person appearances at Pablo Center at the Confluence because the festival steering committee felt strongly that there be both in-person and virtual offerings this year to meet the health safety preferences of all attendees.
Registration is now open on the Book Festival website: cvbookfest.org/2021-festival-events.
The following programs will be presented:
• 7-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25: Lila Quintero Weaver, "Darkroom: A Memoir in Black and White," virtual.
Weaver is the author-illustrator of the graphic novel "Darkroom: A Memoir in Black and White," which details her family’s 1961 immigration from Argentina to the racially torn American South. Her novel is based on her own immigrant experience in the American South.
• 7-8 p.m. Tuesday. Oct. 26: Kao Kalia Yang, "Somewhere in the Unknown World: A Collective Refugee Memoir," in person and virtual.
Yang, an award-winning author who has written three memoirs and children’s publications, will do a reading and discussion of her newest memoir, "Somewhere in the Unknown World," a Kirkus Reviews Best Book of 2020. The book is a collective refugee memoir and speaks to the powerful stories that many refugees carry in their search for peace and their quest to build homes for those they love, for the ideas and ideals of belonging.
• 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27: Dasha Kelly Hamilton, "Almost Crimson," in person and virtual.
Hamilton is currently the poet laureate for both Milwaukee and the State of Wisconsin. Her poetry reading, "A Line Meant," will be a forward dialogue on race, class and equity.
• 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27: Brian Freeman, "The Deep, Deep Snow," in person and virtual.
Freeman is a New York Times bestselling author of more than 20 thrillers, including the Duluth-based Jonathan Stride series and multiple popular stand-alone novels. In 2019, he was selected by the Robert Ludlum estate to take over Ludlum’s iconic Jason Bourne series, and his novel "The Bourne Evolution" was named one of the best mysteries and thrillers of 2020 by Kirkus Reviews.
• 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28: Kate Moore, "The Woman They Could Not Silence," virtual.
Moore is the bestselling author of "The Radium Girls," which won the 2017 Goodreads Choice Award for Best History, was voted U.S. librarians’ favorite nonfiction book of 2017, and was named a Notable Nonfiction Book of 2018 by the American Library Association. A British writer based in London, Moore’s new book is garnering rave reviews and awards.
• 7-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29: Madeline Miller, "Circe," virtual.
Miller’s first novel and New York Times bestseller, "The Song of Achilles," was awarded the 2012 Orange Prize for Fiction. Her second novel, "Circe," also a New York Times bestseller, won the Indies Choice Best Adult Fiction of the Year Award as well as being shortlisted for the 2019 Women’s Prize for Fiction. Circe is currently is being made into a series by HBO.
The opening event of the festival be the Young Writers Read Showcase from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at The Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire. The celebration includes poetry and prose from students in grades three through eight, and each participant receives a gift certificate to buy a book of their choice from Dotters Books.
For more about the showcase, go to cvbookfest.org/showcase.