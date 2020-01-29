CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Boston-based bluegrass band Mile Twelve will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
With strong connections to Boston’s Berklee College of Music and each member choosing music as a vocation very early in life, the group walks the line between contemporary and traditional bluegrass.
Fast gaining recognition for their outstanding performances in bluegrass and folk circles, Evan Murphy, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Nate Sabat, BB Bowness and David Benedict write songs and complex instrumental pieces from diverse influences that has garnered them respect among not only top tier festivals but their musical peers as well.
Those fellow musicians include singer and multi-instrumentalist Tim O'Brien, who said, "Serious players who have serious fun, Mile Twelve is a group to watch in the coming decade." And banjoist Tony Trischka credited them for "carrying the bluegrass tradition forward with creativity and integrity.”
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $17 for seniors and $9 for youth, and are available at cvca.net or by calling 715-720-4961. For more about the band go to miletwelvebluegrass.com.