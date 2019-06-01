Following is a list of community festivals scheduled this spring, summer and fall in west-central Wisconsin. Telephone numbers and websites, if available, are listed for additional information.
To submit festival schedules or events for the Leader-Telegram’s weekly list, write to Festival Roundup, P.O. Box 570, Eau Claire, WI 54702, fax information to 715-858-7308 or email newsroom@ecpc.com.
May
31-June 2 — Eleva: Broiler Festival; elevabroilerfestival.com.
31-June 2 — Marshfield: Dairyfest; visitmarshfield.com.
31-June 9 — Rice Lake: Aquafest; 877-234-2126, aquafestonline.com.
31-June 2 — Cameron: Camerama Days; 715-458-2117.
30-June 2 — Roberts: Good Neighbor Days; robertslionsclub.com.
31-June 2 — Taylor: Old Fashioned Days; 715-299-6683.
31-June 2 — Thorp: Dairy Days; 715-669-5371.
June
1-2 — Statewide: State Parks Open House Day, free admission at all state parks.
1-2 — Statewide: Free Fishing Weekend, no license or stamps required to fish inland waters.
5-8 — Baldwin: June Bug Days; junebugdays.com.
6-9 — Altoona: Cinder City Days; cindercitydays.com.
7-8 — Independence: Independence Day; 715-985-3055.
7-8 — New Richmond: Park Art Fair; 715-246-2900.
7-9 — Durand: Fun Fest; durandimprovementgroup.org.
8 — Cumberland: Isle City Celebration of Arts and Crafts; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 715-822-2787, cumberlandetc.com.
8-9 — Sheldon: Community Fair; 800-535-7875.
9 — River Falls: Town and Country Day; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 715-425-2533.
7-14 — Osseo: Lake Martha Days; lakemarthadays.org.
14-16 — Cornell: Community Fair; cornellfair.com.
14-16 — Gilman: June Dairy Days; gilmanwi.com/junedairydays/.
14-16 — Stanley: Rodeo Days; 262-880-1819, stanleyrodeo.com
14-16 — Willard: Polka festival; 715-267-6639.
15 — Chippewa Falls: Leinenkugel Family Reunion; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 888-534-6437, leinie.com.
19 — Chippewa Falls: June Dairy Day dinner; 5 to 8:30 p.m. 715-723- 0331.
27-29 — Cadott: Country Fest; 800-326-3378, countryfest.com.
20-23 — Fall Creek: Lions Fun Fest; lynbiz@yahoo.com, e-clubhouse.org/sites/fallcreek.
21-22 — Ellsworth: Cheese Curd Days; cheesecurdfestival.com.
21-23 — Alma Center: Lions Strawberry Fest; 800-404-4008.
21-23 — Hayward: Musky Festival; muskyfest.com.
23 — Chippewa Falls: FATFAR river tubing event; 715-723-5667. 723loop.com.
29-30 — Rice Lake: Hungry Hollow Gas and Steam Engine Show; 715-234-8423.
July
3-8 — Chetek: Liberty Festival; cheteklibertyfest.org.
4 — Eau Claire: Fourth of July activities, Carson Park, with fireworks at 10 p.m.; 4-11 p.m. 715-839-5032, festivalfoodsfireworks.com. Many other area communities will have July 4 celebrations.
4 — Menomonie: Freedom Fest; 715-235-9087, menomoniechamber.org.
4 — Mondovi: Friendship Days; 715-926-3866.
4-7 — Augusta: Bean and Bacon Days; 715-286-2555.
6-7 — Cameron: Heritage Days; 715-458-2080, pioneervillagemuseum.org.
11-13 — Iola: Old Car Show & Swap Meet; 715-445-4000, iolaoldcarshow.com.
11-13 — Spooner: Heart of the North Rodeo; 715-635-9696, spoonerrodeo.com.
11-14 — Neillsville: Heritage Days; 715-743-6444.
11-14 — New Richmond: FunFest; 715-246-2900, newrichmondchamber.com.
11-14 — River Falls: River Falls Days; 715-425-2533, tourism.rfchamber.com.
12-14 — Bruce: Blue Hills Festival; 715-868-5321.
12-14 — Trempealeau: Catfish Days; 608-534-5096, trempealeaulions.com.
12-14 — Turtle Lake: Turtle Lake Inter-County Fair; 715-986-2241, turtlelakewi.com.
13 — Chetek: Brew and Ribfest; 1-6 p.m. chetekbrewfest.com.
18-20 — Cadott: Rock Fest; 800-326-3378, rock-fest.com.
18-20 — Eau Claire: Country Jam USA, 715-839-7500, countryjamwi.com.
19-21 — Birchwood: Bluegill Festival; birchwoodwi.com.
19-21 — Colby: Cheese Days; 715-223-8509.
19-21 — Ladysmith: Northland Mardi Gras; 800-535-RUSK, ruskcountywi.com/events.
20 — Black River Falls: Karner Blue Butterfly Fest; 715-284-4658.
20 — Stockholm: Art Fair; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. stockholmartfair.org.
22-28 — Oshkosh: EAA AirVenture; 920-426-4800, eaa.org.
25-28 — New Auburn — Jamboree Days; 715-237-2223.
26-28 — Cadott: Nabor Days; 715-289-3338.
26-28 — Elmwood: UFO Days; 715-639-3792.
27 — Strum: Rod Fest car show; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; brutusfest.com.
28 — Ellsworth: Beldenville Old Car Club Show and Swap Meet; 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. facebook.com/beldenvilleoldcarclub.
28 — Stanley: Lion’s Watermelon Festival; 920-819-9804.
August
1-3 — Hayward: World Lumberjack Championships; 715-634-2484, lumberjackworldchampionships.com.
1-4 — Bloomer: Community Days Fair; 715-568-3339, bloomerchamber.com.
1-11 — West Allis: Wisconsin State Fair; 414-266-7000, wistatefair.com.
2-4 — Durand: Blues on the Chippewa; bluesonthechippewa.com.
2-4 — Spooner: Jack Pine Savage Days; 715-635-2168, jackpinesavagedays.com.
3 — Chippewa Falls: Indianhead Swap Meet and Car Show, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 715-723-2861; nwsfa.com.
3 — Menomonie: Airfest and Autorama; 715-505-4569, menomonieairfest.com.
9-10 — Chetek: Lake Fest; 715-924-3200, explorechetek.com.
9-11 — Eau Claire: Pioneer Days; pioneer-days.org.
10 — Chippewa Falls: Pure Water Days, chippewaymca.com/purewaterdayraces.
15-18 — Whitehall: Beef and Dairy Days; 715-538-4353.
16-18 — Boyceville: Pickle Fest; 715-643-2351, boycevillewi.com.
16-18 — North Hudson: Pepper Festival; pepperfest.org.
22- 25— Cumberland: Rutabaga Festival; 715-822-3378, cumberland-wisconsin.com.
22-Sept. 2 — St. Paul: Minnesota State Fair; 651-288-4400 or mnstatefair.org.
24-24 — Chetek: Water Mania; 715-924-3200, explorechetek.com.
24-25 — Cornell: Chippewa River Rendezvous, Mill Yard Park; 715-313-4104.
24-25 — Eau Claire: Festival in the Pines, Carson Park; 715-552-5504, festivalinthepines.com.
30-Sept. 1 — Shell Lake: Town and Country Days; 715-468-7289.
30-Sept. 2 — Jim Falls: Sturgeon Festival; 715-559-7060, e-clubhouse.org/sites/jimfallswi.
September
1 — Alma: Music and Arts Festival; 608-685-3303, almamusicandartsfest.org.
6-8 — Glenwood City: Rustic Lore Days; 715-781-1614, rusticlore.com.
6-8 — Granton: Fall Festival; 715-238-7440.
6-8 — Prescott: Prescott Daze; prescottdaze.com.
7 — Greenwood: End of Summer Fest; 715-267-6205.
14 — Chetek: Harvest Fest, 10 a.m.; 715-924-3200, explorechetek.com.
14 — Eau Claire: International Fall Festival, downtown; visiteauclaire.com.
14-15 — Pepin: Laura Ingalls Wilder Days; 715-255-0718, lauradays.org.
6-8 — Cleghorn: Harvest Fest; 497-8912.
12-15 — Blair: Cheese Fest; blaircheesefestival.com.
20-22 — Chippewa Falls: Oktoberfest; 1-866-723-0340
21 — Hayward: Fall Festival; 715-634-8662.
27-28 — New Richmond: Heritage Days; 715-246-3276, nrheritagecenter.org.
27-29 — Ladysmith: Leaf it to Rusk Fall Festival; 800-535-7875, ruskcountywi.com.
27-29— Warrens: Cranberry Fest; 608-378-4200, cranfest.com.
28-29 — Hudson: Spirit of the St. Croix Days; 715-386-8411, hudsonwi.org.
October
3-6 — Stone Lake: Cranberry Festival; stonelakecranberryfestival.com.
4-6 — Bayfield: Apple Festival; 715-779-3335, bayfield.org.
5 — Dallas: Oktoberfest; 715- 837-1824, valkyriebrewery.com.
5 — Thorp: Country Pumpkin Festival; 715-669-5531.
12 — Spooner: Jack O’ Lantern Festival; 715-635-2168.
County Fairs
Barron— July 17-21, Rice Lake; 715-736-3247, barroncountyfair.com.
Buffalo— Aug. 1-4, Mondovi; buffalocountyfairwi.com.
Chippewa— July 10-14, Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Chippewa Falls; 715-723-2861, northernwistatefair.com.
Clark — Aug. 7-11, Neillsville; 715-743-6444, clark.uwex.edu.
Dunn — July 24-28, Menomonie; 715-232-4005, dunncountyfair.org.
Eau Claire — July 24-28, County Exposition Center; eauclairecountyfair.com.
Jackson — July 31-Aug. 4, Black River Falls, 715-284-4257.
Pepin — Aug. 1-4, Arkansaw; 715-672-5214, pepin.uwex.edu.
Pierce — Aug. 8-11, Ellsworth; 715-273-6874 or 715-273-6789, co.pierce.wi.us.
St. Croix — July 17-21, Glenwood City; 715-565-3419, stcroixcofair.com.
Trempealeau — July 18-21, Galesville; 608-582-4508.
Rusk — Aug. 8-11, Ladysmith, jrfair.wixsite.com/mysite.
Dairy Breakfasts
Buffalo County — 7 to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, Acorn Ridge Dairy Goats, W890 Schoepps Valley Rd., Cochrane. 608-685-3531.
Chippewa County — June Dairy Days Chicken Dinner, 5 to 8:30 p.m.Wednesday, June 19, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edwards St., Chippewa Falls. 715-723-0331.
Clark County — Abbotsford: 7 a.m. to noon, today, Dean and Sue Bender’s farm, 5769 Reynolds Ave., Dorchester; Colby: 7 a.m. to noon, Sunday, June 23, Heeg Brothers Dairy, F2181 County Rd N, Colby; Granton: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunday, June 2 Gary, Margie & Brian Dahl farm, N3870 Pelsdorf Ave., Granton; Neillsville: 7 a.m. to noon, Sunday, June 9, Mathis Dairy, W5325 Highway 73, Neillsville; Greenwood: Sunday, June 30, Stieglitz Dairy, LLC, N8280 River Ave., Greenwood; Loyal: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunday, June 16, RZ Builders, 204 E Mill St., Loyal.
Dunn County — 7 to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, Alfalawn Farm, E2850 Highway 72, Menomonie; 715-308-2713.
Eau Claire County — Breakfast in the Valley, 5 to 10 a.m., Friday, June 14, Eau Claire County Exposition Center; eauclairechamber.org.
Pepin County — 7 to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, R. Green Acres, W8663 Raethke Ln., Pepin. pepinwisconsin.org.