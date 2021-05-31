EAU CLAIRE -- Pablo Group is accepting proposals from experienced local artists to research, design, and paint an engaging, unique, and vibrant mural on an exterior brick wall of the Firehouse bar in downtown Eau Claire this summer.
The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. Friday, June 18, with completion expected by Aug. 31.
Artists interested in participating must complete and adhere to the guidelines in the request for proposals, which is available on pablo.com.
This mural project is dedicated to fostering visual art and community partnerships while enhancing the downtown area and overall experience of both locals and visitors.
A competitive selection process will allow all submissions equal opportunity to be selected. Artists from underrepresented communities are strongly encouraged to apply.
The selected artist(s) will be eligible to participate in The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely’s artist in residence program, which provides lodging in one boutique hotel room for up to two weeks, along with a meal stipend.
This project is made possible in part through a DECI Downtown Enhancement Grant.