"Call of the Wild," a production that re-creates Jack London's adventure novel, will be performed at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
This multimedia adventure mixes classic storytelling with projected illustrations to tell the story of Buck, the scrappy canine hero of "Call of the Wild." Kidnapped from his lavish life on a California estate and sent to work as a sled dog during the great Klondike Gold Rush, Buck fights to survive and becomes the most famous dog in the history of Alaska. The re-imagined classic tale is designed for the entire family.
Tickets for youth cost $10, and seats for adults range from $25 to $45 plus fees.
To buy tickets go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).