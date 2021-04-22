EAU CLAIRE -- The Pablo Streams performance series will feature CARM and Trever Hagen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
CARM is the debut self-titled album of multi-instrumentalist, producer and arranger CJ Camerieri. Camerieri has performed: the iconic piccolo trumpet solo on Paul Simon’s “The Boxer"; anthemic horn parts on songs like The National’s “Fake Empire,” Sufjan Stevens’ “Chicago” and Bon Iver’s “For Emma, Forever Ago"; music with his contemporary classical ensemble yMusic; and lush beds of French horns for artists such as John Legend and The Tallest Man on Earth.
The music of CARM features the trumpet and French horn in roles typically reserved for drums, guitars and voices. The music is not jazz or classical music, nor is it a soundtrack to a larger narrative.
Hagen is a musician and author. He has released multiple solo trumpet-noise albums with labels 37d03d (USA), Kolo (JP) and Audiotong (PL) as well as performing and recording with the ensembles Marijuana Deathsquads, Bon Iver, Awefekt, Fanny Hill and CARM.
As a scholar, his research focuses on how sound and music help build realities for collectives. He is former Fulbright scholar, Japan Society for the Promotion of Science Fellow and a Leverhulme Trust Fellow.
Hagen holds a PhD in music sociology from the University of Exeter, UK and is author of "Living in the Merry Ghetto: the music and politics of the Czech Underground" on Oxford University Press.
There is no charge to view the performance. to register go to tinyurl.com/w5dbzp2.
For more information contact Pablo Center at the Confluence at pablocenter.org or 715-832-ARTS (2787).